Valorant FoV guide: The best screen settings for the shooter in 2022

Valorant allows various ways by which players will be able to customize their game and tailor-make it to fit their unique playstyle. From crosshair to keybinding, mouse sensitivity, and screen settings, there is indeed a lot that the shooter allows fans to play around with.

Since it’s a competitive title, customizing the gameplay experience to fit one’s playstyle is one of the best ways to get better at the shooter. The ranked grind gets significantly easier, and players who have been able to fit the settings to their needs notice a much higher win rate than those who are still stuck on Valorant’s default.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT HARNESS THE ABYSS BEFORE IT RETURNS FROM WHENCE IT CAME // LEAVING 07/13 HARNESS THE ABYSS BEFORE IT RETURNS FROM WHENCE IT CAME // LEAVING 07/13 https://t.co/N7Swl31VDi

One such integral setting to Riot’s shooter deals with the screen display, primarily the Field of View (FoV). It’s one of the more difficult setting features to grasp in the title, as Valorant, unlike some other shooters, does not come with an FoV slider, making it quite difficult for many players who are more accustomed to other visual settings in the game.

However, there are ways to manipulate how one perceives the in-game content of the shooter, and today’s guide will deal with that.

What is Field of View (FoV), and why does Valorant lack it?

For the unaware, Field of View (FoV) is the numerical value that determines the angle of the area that players can see in front of them when controlling a character.

Most first-person shooters will let one have a 90-degree angle around them, allowing them to see a quarter of the total in-game environment at any given time. Many of these games also come with an FoV slider, which will enable one to adjust the angle, with a higher value leading to more stuff being seen around and a lower value zooming in on the action ahead.

FoV sliding is hence always seen as a trade-off, allowing players to have a more customized and tailor-made experience of the game. A lot of competitive as well as casual shooters come with this feature today. However, Riot Game’s Valorant is not one of them.

The FoV for the shooter is locked at 103 degrees, which falls right between the two styles of play. The default resolution is 16:9, as that is how Valorant was intended to be experienced. However, due to the lack of an FoV slider, many professional players stretch the resolution to 4:3, giving it the illusion that things are zoomed in.

Valorant provides various resolution variants that players can look to employ, such as 16:10, 5:4, and 5:4, each providing a different viewing experience of the title and helping those players who are used to FoV sliders from other shooters.

Changing the FoV and screen resolution in Valorant

To be able to change the screen resolution in the shooter, players will need to:

Access the settings spaniel by clicking on the gear located in the upper-left corner of the main screen.

Once in settings, they can navigate to the video panel, where they will notice the resolution setting, which is located at the very top of the page.

In the video panel, players will find the resolution settings, customizing which will drastically alter the viewing experience.

Apart from changing the resolution from the in-game settings, Valorant players possessing an Nvidia graphics card will be able to artificially increase the FoV by forcing the card to act like they have a 4:3 monitor.

Using this method, players can trick the game into stretching the resolution as the shooter is optimized for wide screens of 24.”

To do this, players will need to:

Make their way to the Nvidia Control Panel by right-clicking on the desktop.

Then making their way to the Display tab, they will notice the “Adjust Desktop Size and Position” option.

There they will be able to select the 4:3 scale and then choose “Scaling” instead of the default “Aspect Ratio” option.

Upon doing this, the on-screen display will be significantly smaller, effectively reducing the FoV.

Upon changing the Nvidia card settings, players will get a 71-degree FoV in Valorant. However, this will only work for those who have the Nvidia card option. Hence, AMD users will not be able to avail this method.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far