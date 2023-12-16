Valorant Game Changers EMEA 2024 roadmap: Dates, format, and more

The anticipation for the future of Valorant esports in 2024 is palpable, especially for the women competing in the Game Changers EMEA. The commitment to fostering opportunities for women in Riot Games' shooter has been unwavering, evident in the strides made by players like ‘devilasxa,’ ‘didii,’ and ‘Thu.’

The roadmap for Game Changers EMEA 2024 promises exciting developments. The year kicks off with the Game Changers EMEA Kickoff, featuring an Open Qualifier (OQ) and a subsequent Closed Qualifier (CQ).

In the OQ, 128 teams will vie for four coveted spots in the CQ through a single-elimination bracket. The CQ, a double-elimination bracket, will then determine the top eight teams that will advance to the first stage of 2024.

All about the Valorant Game Changers EMEA 2024 Roadmap

Game Changers EMEA & EMEA Contenders

Stage 1 of VCT Game Changers EMEA will witness the participation of eight qualified teams alongside two invited teams - BBL Queens and G2 Gozen.

The shift to a 10-team format ensures heightened competition, offering a brighter spotlight on the players and their stories. The stakes are high, with the two bottom-placed teams relegated to Contenders, where 30 other squads await the challenge of promotion.

Contenders, now established as a prestigious tournament, will host teams invited from regional Valorant tournaments, OQ qualifiers, and the relegated teams. Only the top two teams from this pool will secure promotion back to Game Changers EMEA for Stage 2.

This cycle repeats for Stage 2 before culminating in the determination of the champions during Stage 3.

Open Qualifiers: Rules and requirements

For players aspiring to participate in the Valorant Open Qualifiers, adherence to specific rules and requirements is crucial. All participants in the OQ must maintain a rank of Platinum 1 or above at the time of registration or during the preceding act. Notably, no roster changes are permitted during the OQ.

Key sign-up windows for the OQ include:

January 12 to 23 for the Kickoff

March 2 to 13 for the first OQ

June 8 to June 19 for the second OQ

Additionally, the Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) sign-up windows are:

March 9 to 20 for the first

June 15 to 26 for the second

Completing player verification is mandatory, involving the submission of a verification request form and sharing information with a designated team member via Discord.

Game Changers EMEA 2024: Key dates

Mark your calendars for the Kickoff, as the OQ will run from January 26 to 28 and the CQ is scheduled for February 3 to 4.

VCT Game Changers EMEA will unfold across three stages:

Stage 1: February 16 - March 11

Contenders Stage 1: March 30 - April 7

Contenders Stage 2: July 6 - 14

Game Changers EMEA 2024: Global qualification

The Valorant Game Changers Championship, the pinnacle of international competition, will retain the qualification structure from 2023. The winner of the final stage in September and the team with the highest circuit points throughout the year will represent EMEA on the global stage.