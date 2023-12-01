"Bring your best"- Shopify Rebellion's meL to G2 Gozen after match against BBL Queens in VCT Game Changers Championship 2023 (Exclusive)

VCT Game Changers Championship 2023 is the final international Valorant LAN event of the year. Here, eight teams have been giving it their all to become the World Champions for 2023. Day 3 of this event had three matches lined up. In the final match of the day, NA's Shopify Rebellion went up against EMEA's #1 seed BBL Queens. The matchup was predicted to be very close as both teams are filled with incredibly talented Valorant pros. However, things didn't go that way.

Shopify Rebellion completely dismantled BBL Queens in this match. With meL's perfect IGLing combined with her team's elaborate strategies, they were successfully able to secure another 2-0 win in the Bo3 (best-of-three) series. This makes Shopify the only team to not have lost even a single map in the entire event so far.

After the match, Sportskeeda Esports' Sneh Jadhav got the chance to talk to Shopify Rebellion's meL, during which she said:

"Bring your best"

Shopify Rebellion's meL on her rematch against G2 Gozen in VCT Game Changers Championship 2023

Shopify Rebellion has been putting up powerful performances in the VCT Game Changers Championship 2023. So far, the team has had comfortable wins, losing only 10 rounds in the process.

Their next match might be their toughest challenge yet as they face the defending champions, G2 Gozen. Shopify's meL has a history with G2, as she had previously lost to them in the Upper Bracket Semifinals of the 2022 Game Changers Championship with her former team, Cloud9 White.

Sportskeeda Esports' asked approached meL and asked her if she had any words to say to G2 Gozen before their rematch. Here's what she said:

"To G2, I would like to say the same thing that I've said to the other teams at this event which is bring your best and I hope it's a good game."

Shopify Rebellion and G2 Gozen's matchup is perhaps the most anticipated one in VCT Game Changers Championship 2023. Both these teams are balanced with a veteran presence and insanely talented rookies. The match can truly go either way. The winner of this will make their way to the Grand Finals of the event.