"Maybe someone on Team Liquid"- Shopify Rebellion's florescent on who she would like to face off in VCT Game Changers Championship 2023 (Exclusive)

VCT Game Changers Championship 2023 is the final event from Valorant's official circuit. Here, eight teams from all over the world will give it their all to become World Champions. Day 2 of the event had three matches scheduled. The first was a matchup between NA's Shopify Rebellion and East Asia's EDward Gaming. The match saw Shopify quickly dominate EDG and close out the Bo3 (Best of Three) series with a 2-0 win.

The second match was between EMEA's BBL Queens and LATAM's KRÜ BLAZE. This series ended with a 2-0 scoreline as BBL Queens went further in the Upper bracket. The last match between APAC's Team SMG and EMEA's G2 Gozen was a hard-fought one. However, G2 Gozen dominated on the third map and closed out the Bo3 series by 2-1.

After the match, Sportskeeda Esports got the opportunity to talk to Shopify Rebellion's florescent during which she mentioned:

"Maybe someone on Team Liquid"

Shopify Rebellion's florescent mentions what team and players she would be excited to face off against in VCT Game Changers Championship 2023

Shopify Rebellion is one of the heavy hitters in the VCT Game Changers Championship. The roster is balanced with a great mix of veteran players and talented rookies.

Among the Shopify players, florescent was one of the most highly anticipated players for this event. She had absolutely dominated the NA region in the Game Changers 2023 Series III: NA, where she secured an ACS (Average Combat Score) of 297.8. In her series against EDward Gaming, she dropped a total of 35 kills which led to a 329 ACS.

Later in the press conference, Sportskeeda Esports asked her about what teams or players she was excited to play against in this Championship event. Here's what she said:

"Maybe someone on Team Liquid. Maybe bstrdd or daiki."

bstrdd and daiki are both incredibly talented players from Team Liquid. In their first match of the event against G2 Gozen, they were among the top players on the scoreboard.

After this win, Shopify Rebellion will head further into the Upper Bracket to face off against EMEA's BBL Queens. The winner of this matchup will make their way to the Upper Final of the VCT Game Changers Championship 2023.