"SMG can be a big surprise factor": G2 Gozen's mimi on which team might surprise everyone in VCT Game Changers Championship 2023 (Exclusive)

VCT Game Changers Championship 2023 has finally kicked off. The tournament will see the top eight GC teams from all over the world compete for the crown of World Champion. Day 1 opened with two matches. The first was between EMEA's G2 Gozen and Brazil's Team Liquid. After a lot of back-and-forth rounds between the two teams, G2 Gozen finally closed out the Bo3 (Best of Three) series with a 2-0 win.

The second match saw APAC's Team SMG go up against NA's Evil Geniuses. SMG started things by dominating Evil Geniuses on the map Lotus, and continued that momentum on the second map, Haven, as well. They destroyed Evil Geniuses and won the Bo3 series by 2-0 as well. During the post-match conference, Sportskeeda Esports' Sneh Jadhav got the opportunity to talk to G2 Gozen's mimi.

G2 Gozen's mimi talks about which team might be a surprise factor in VCT Game Changers Championship 2023

Valorant's Game Changers has grown quite a bit since last year. Teams have been looking a lot sharper and ferocious, making the Championship event feel a lot more exciting and unpredictable.

Last year, G2 Gozen annihilated all their competitions to become the first World Champion of the Game Changers Championship. For 2023, they are looking to continue that record as they started off with a very clean and well-fought 2-0 win against Team Liquid.

Sportskeeda Esports' Sneh Jadhav approached G2 Gozen's mimi to ask her about what team or region she thinks will surprise everyone coming into VCT Game Changers Championship 2023. Here's what she had to say:

"I think definitely SMG can be a big surprise factor. We all know that the APAC region has a very specific playstyle. They are pretty fast which is very uncommon to EMEA and NA also. So I definitely think that they are the biggest surprise factor of this tournament."

G2 Gozen will be facing off against Team SMG next. The match will be interesting to watch as both teams have very different playstyles. The winner of this match will make their way to the Upper Finals of the VCT Game Changers Championship 2023.