"I feel way more excited"- Shopify Rebellion's meL after their win against EDward Gaming in VCT Game Changers Championship 2023 (Exclusive)

VCT Game Changers Championship 2023 has been an exciting event to witness. Day 2 saw three matches, the first between NA's Shopify Rebellion and East Asia's Chao Hui EDward Gaming. Shopify quickly dismantled EDG as they won the Bo3 (Best of Three) series by 2-0 and only gave them three rounds.

The second match ended in a similar scoreline as EMEA's #1 seed, BBL Queens, defeated LATAM's KRÜ BLAZE in a relatively close game by 2-0. The final match between Team SMG and G2 Gozen was the closest matchup of the day. However, G2 Gozen was able to win it out with a 2-1 scoreline.

After the first match, Sportskeeda Esports' Sneh Jadhav got the opportunity to talk to Shopify Rebellion's meL, during which she mentioned:

"I feel way more excited"

Shopify Rebellion's meL talks about how she felt after their first win against EDward Gaming in VCT Game Changers Championship 2023

Shopify Rebellion is among the favorites in the VCT Game Changers Championship 2023. The team dominated their region almost constantly and had a great mix of veteran players and talented rookies.

In their first series against EDward Gaming, Shopify Rebellion was able to outplay them at every point. EDG could only win three rounds in the entire series, and the matchup became the fastest game ever in VCT Game Changers' history.

After the match, Sportskeeda Esports asked Shopify Rebellion's meL how it felt after a dominating start at the championship event. Here's what she said:

"It feels pretty good. It feels really nice. I feel way more excited to be on stage than I was last year. I think last year was more anxiety. But a word to define on how we feel and how I feel would be way more excited. Like we were very natural on stage today."

With this win, Shopify Rebellion will make their way to the Upper Semifinals of the VCT Game Changers Championship 2023 and face off against BBL Queens. The matchup's winner will then go up against G2 Gozen in the Upper Final.