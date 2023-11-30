VCT Game Changers Championship is the year's final official international LAN event. Here, eight teams from all over the world are competing for the crown of world champion. Day 2 gave the viewers three exciting matches to watch. The first was the shortest in Game Changers history as NA's Shopify Rebellion got a swift win over East Asia's Chao Hui EDward Gaming with a 2-0 win in the Bo3 (Best of Three) series.

The second match also saw the same results as EMEA's BBL Queens took down LATAM's KRÜ BLAZE with a 2-0 win. The day's final match was between EMEA's G2 Gozen and APAC's rising stars, Team SMG. The series went the distance as both teams were able to win on each other's map picks, but it was G2 that won the decider map, Haven, and got themselves a 2-1 win.

During the post-match conference, Sportskeeda Esports' Sneh Jadhav got the opportunity to talk to Chao Hui, EDward Gaming's Clem, during which she mentioned:

"Made some mistakes here and there"

Chao Hui EDward Gaming's Clem talks about their loss against Shopify Rebellion in VCT Game Changers Championship 2023

EDward Gaming came into the Game Changers Championship event as this unknown entity. Their performance during the regional VCT qualifier was exceptional and excited the viewers to see their team on the international stage.

However, their first series was over rather quickly. Shopify Rebellion swung hard on the EDward Gaming squad to win the series by 2-0. EDG was only able to win a total of three rounds in the entire series.

After the match, Sportskeeda Esports' asked EDward Gaming's Clem about where she thought her team lacked or could have done better. Here's what she had to say:

"I think maybe for the in-game techniques and also the strategies, there is not very big mimistakes. But what we did actually during that game feels like maybe some parts, we didn't manage to do well, made some mistakes here and there and maybe for some of the players, like our Duelist, maybe a bit nervous on stage today. So hopefully for tomorrow's game we are going to make some adjustments on those kind of parts and hopefully we can win the next game"

With this loss, EDward Gaming was sent to the VCT Game Changers Championship 2023 lower bracket. Their next match will be an elimination match as they will face off against LATAM's KRÜ BLAZE.