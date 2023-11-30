VCT Game Changers Championship 2023 has been living up to everyone's expectations. Day 2 had three matches lined up. The first one between NA's Shopify Rebellion and East Asia's EDward Gaming was a quick series. Shopify absolutely dominated EDG as they closed out the Bo3 (Best of Three) series effortlessly by 2-0.

The second match was between two titans, EMEA's BBL Queens and LATAM's KRÜ BLAZE, going head-to-head. This series saw a similar outcome where BBL Queens took the series by 2-0. The final match of the event was perhaps the most exciting one as APAC's Team SMG gave the former Champions, G2 Gozen, a run for their money. However, G2 were able to bounce back and won the series by 2-1.

After the match, Sportskeeda Esports' Sneh Jadhav got the opportunity to talk to G2 Gozen's mimi, during which she said:

"We were prepared for their playstyle."

G2 Gozen's mimi talks about their victory against Team SMG in VCT Game Changers Championship 2023

Expand Tweet

Due to the title of defending Champions, G2 Gozen is a team that everyone is looking out for. Their roster is filled with a lot of experienced players.

However, in their VCT matchup against Team SMG, G2 Gozen was pushed a lot further than everyone expected. Both teams were able to win on each other's map picks, which then finally came down to the decider map, Haven. It was here that G2 Gozen got back in their championship form and won the final map by 13-4.

Later, during the post-match conference, Sportskeeda Esports' Sneh Jadhav asked G2 Gozen's mimi about how her experience was going against Team SMG as the IGL (In-game Leader). Here's what she said:

"We were prepared for their playstyle. We kinda knew how they like to play and what they like to do. I think just for Bind like we didn't really play up to our own standards and we were kind of lost in the sauce in the beginning."

She added:

"We picked up the pieces on Split and roxi had some nice clutches in some really important rounds which really brought back the momentum which was super important. So then Petra could really own them (SMG) on Haven. So it was an amazing job from everyone."

Expand Tweet

With this 2-1 win, G2 Gozen has become the first team to make it to the Upper Finals of the VCT Game Changers Championship 2023. Their next match will be against the winner of Shopify Rebellion and BBL Queens.