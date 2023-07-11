Valorant Give Back bundle 2023: Price, release date, skins, and more

Valorant, the popular first-person shooter game developed by Riot Games, is known for introducing exciting new skin bundles and cosmetic items to keep the gameplay experience fresh and engaging for its players. One such bundle that has garnered attention is the Karma Give Back Bundle, which returns in 2023 with community-voted skins and a charitable initiative.

The Give Back Bundle is a special offering by Riot Games that allows players to not only acquire unique weapon skins but also contribute to a noble cause. In this article, we'll take a look at the Give Back bundle price, Give Back bundle release date, and more details.

Featured Skins in the 2023 Valorant Give Back Bundle

In the 2023 edition of the bundle, 50% of the proceeds from weapon skins and 100% from accessories will go towards the Riot Games Social Impact Fund. This donor-advised fund account, sponsored by ImpactAssets, aims to make a positive difference in various communities.

The weapon skins included in the Give Back // 2023 Bundle are as follows:

Gaia’s Vengeance Vandal

Recon Spectre

Magepunk Sheriff

Reaver Guardian

These skins were chosen through a voting process facilitated by Riot Games on its Valorant Twitter account. The community had the opportunity to vote for their favorite skins among different options, and the winners were ultimately selected to be featured in the bundle.

Player Cards and Gun Buddy

Apart from the weapon skins, the Karma Give Back Bundle includes three player cards and a gun buddy. These cards and the buddy will be themed after Brimstone and Gekko shaking hands, adding a personalized touch to the cosmetic items.

Give Back bundle price

As for the Give Back bundle price, based on the price of yesteryear's Give Back bundles, players can expect to pay around 1775 Valorant Points (VP) for a single skin and about 6400 VP for the entire bundle. It's important to note that these prices are estimates, and Riot Games is yet to make an official announcement regarding the specific price of this new bundle.

Give Back bundle release date

VALORANT Leaks & News @VALORANTLeaksEN



FROM JULY 19 - AUGUST 4, 50% OF PROCEEDS FROM WEAPON SKINS + 100% OF PROCEEDS FROM ACCESSORIES IN THE GIVE BACK // 2023 BUNDLE WILL GO TOWARDS THE RIOT GAMES SOCIAL IMPACT FUND, A DONOR ADVISED FUND ACCOUNT SPONSORED BY IMPACTASSETS. New Bundle: GIVE BACK // 2023 | #VALORANT FROM JULY 19 - AUGUST 4, 50% OF PROCEEDS FROM WEAPON SKINS + 100% OF PROCEEDS FROM ACCESSORIES IN THE GIVE BACK // 2023 BUNDLE WILL GO TOWARDS THE RIOT GAMES SOCIAL IMPACT FUND, A DONOR ADVISED FUND ACCOUNT SPONSORED BY IMPACTASSETS. New Bundle: GIVE BACK // 2023 | #VALORANT FROM JULY 19 - AUGUST 4, 50% OF PROCEEDS FROM WEAPON SKINS + 100% OF PROCEEDS FROM ACCESSORIES IN THE GIVE BACK // 2023 BUNDLE WILL GO TOWARDS THE RIOT GAMES SOCIAL IMPACT FUND, A DONOR ADVISED FUND ACCOUNT SPONSORED BY IMPACTASSETS. https://t.co/J3eflUGK9F

The Karma Give Back Bundle is expected to release with the launch of the 6.11 patch in Valorant. This patch is scheduled to go live on June 9, 2023, offering players the opportunity to acquire the Give Back Bundle and show their support for the Riot Games Social Impact Fund.

The Valorant Give Back Bundle 2023 brings a unique opportunity for players to acquire community-voted skins while supporting the Riot Games Social Impact Fund. With its anticipated release date alongside the 6.11 patch on June 9, 2023, players can look forward to adding these special cosmetic items to their Valorant collection.

Remember, purchasing this bundle adds variety to your gameplay experience and contributes to making a difference in the world. Get ready to give back and enhance your journey in the game with this remarkable bundle.

Poll : 0 votes