Valorant Karma Give Back Bundle announced: How to vote, skins, and more

Riot Games recently announced the debut of a new Valorant Karma Give Back Bundle. The voting phase for its components is now open, and players can pick one skin they would like to be part of this collection from each of the four pairs of options. Through this process, they will not only be able to bring some of the most desired skins into the game but also make a difference by contributing towards Riot Games' Social Impact Fund.

According to an official tweet, 50% of the proceeds from weapon skins and 100% from accessories will be donated to the aforementioned initiative. This can be a win-win situation for certain players, as the collection is priced slightly lower than usual, meaning gamers will be able to get what they want while contributing towards a good cause.

Voting for Valorant Karma Give Back Bundle is underway

Vote for what you'd like to see in the Karma Give Back Bundle, where 50% of proceeds from weapon skins and 100% from accessories will go towards the Riot Games Social Impact Fund. Voting ends May 29.

Voting for the Karma Give Back Bundle is underway on Valorant’s official Twitter handle. Players can simply access the social media platform, then this title's page, and pick one of the two skins from each pair of options.

Here are the links that readers may use to access the relevant tweets and cast their votes:

Tweet 1 - Click here

Options - Prime 2.0 Phantom or Gaia’s Vengeance Vandal

Tweet 2 - Click here

Options - Recon Spectre or Neptune Spectre

Tweet 3 - Click here

Options - Forsaken Classic or Magepunk Sheriff

Tweet 4 - Click here

Options - Oni Bulldog or Reaver Guardian

The voting began on May 26, 2023, and fans have time to pick what they want to be included in this bundle until May 29, 2023. The most popular gun skin from each poll, alongside a Gun Buddy and Player Cards, will be released into Valorant.

Based on previous iterations of the Give Back collection, it can be assumed that this entire pack might be available for around 6,300 to 6,400 Valorant points. However, this is just an estimate.

The previous two Give Back Bundles in Valorant

The first Give Back Bundle was announced in June 2021, during the game’s first-anniversary celebration. Players had five options to vote in each category, unlike the two in the present one.

Finally, Reaver Sheriff, VALORANT Go! Vol. 1 Spectre, Reaver Vandal, and Ion Operator made the cut. Players were able to acquire that collection for 6,380 VP, and it also included a Give Back Buddy and Give Back Card.

Give Back // 2022 Bundle was announced in October 2022, and fans picked the following skins: Forsaken Operator, Magepunk Spectre, Neptune Vandal, and Gaia’s Vengeance Ghost for it. This collection was priced slightly higher than its predecessors at 6,387 VP. Additionally, it featured Player Cards, a Spray, and even a Gun Buddy.

