Valorant Guide: How to play Harbor on Lotus

Valorant's ongoing Episode 6 Act 1 welcomed a host of new content, including the brand new three-site map, Lotus. Based in the Western Ghats, the lost Indian city presents several unique features. The map also encourages a fresh Controller meta, and Harbor seems to be the man for the job.

Harbor hails from India and can bend water to his will, shielding his teammates from danger and conquering sites. He was introduced in Valorant's Episode 5 Act 3 after much hype.

Harbor can hone the power of water to create a flexible wall, enough to cover chokepoints on Lotus. He also has two basic abilities that can effectively block vision, enable seamless site entry, or provide cover. His Ultimate is a powerful crowd control ability, which displaces and concusses enemies.

Harbor's abilities can be a perfect fit for Lotus' unique topography. Read on to learn how to use his utility kit to conquer the new Indian map.

Here's how you can play Harbor on Valorant's Lotus

Despite his strengths, Harbor is not too popular in Valorant. His unconventional powers aren't very strong when it comes to defense on any map. Thus, players often stick to other Controller Agents like Brimstone, Viper, Astra, and Omen.

That said, with Lotus' introduction to Valorant, Harbor may just have found his niche. He can effectively help in retaking a site or taking control of an area on defense. In Lotus, defenders have a lot of space control over attackers at the beginning of a round, which helps nullify Harbor's disadvantages.

While attacking, his flexible utilities can help the team seamlessly enter any Lotus site. Here's a look at how you can utilize each of Harbor's abilities in Valorant's Lotus.

High Tide

Harbor's signature ability, High Tide, lets him raise a standing wave of water to cover chokepoints, thus enabling easy site entry. The wall is flexible, and Harbor can bend it by guiding it. It also has a status effect that slows players by 30% when hit.

Being a rechargeable ability, Harbor's High Tide can effectively help the team fake a site and rotate, which is an important strategy in Lotus. Before entering a site or an area, players should pinpoint the entrances and zones from which defenders can push through and use Harbor's High Tide to seal them.

While defending, players can use Harbor's wall to block site entrances or sneak into areas to take unsuspecting enemies by surprise. It is also an effective retake ability; players may create a wall that divides the site or blocks common spots where attackers may hold. The key is to block attackers from playing cross angles.

Cascade

Harbor's Cascade is effective during an attack, especially when the team has to counter a sniper. Harbor has two charges of the same, so make sure to use it wisely.

Players can send out a Cascade from Lotus' A Root at a suitable angle, which should provide cover from A Main and A Link. Similarly, players can send a Cascade towards C Main to counter a sniper or a one-way smoke.

With defense, Harbor can provide temporary cover or block a push with Cascade. It can also prevent cross-fire for a few seconds, which is monumental to a round outcome.

Cove

Harbor's second basic ability, Cove, is a strong utility to use on defense. Featuring 500 HP, the Cove is great for retakes and defusing a spike. Players must use it creatively to turn the outcome of the round in their favor.

Upon attack, Harbor's Cove can be used as a staple cause - planting a spike. Usually, defenders try spamming bullets into default plant spots, which Harbor's Cove can counter.

Another situation in which the Cove can be useful is passing through Lotus' rotating doors. In addition, defenders can spam through those doors, which Harbor can temporarily block using his Cove.

Reckoning

Reckoning is undoubtedly one of the strongest Ultimate abilities in Valorant. It displaces enemies from their hiding spots and concusses them if they stay adamant.

In Lotus, Reckoning can be largely effective on both sides. Defenders can use this powerful utility while retaking a site or blocking an aggressive push towards a site. During an attack, it can clear a site before planting the spike.

Harbor is a strong character in Valorant's Lotus. He is also very effective in double Controller team compositions, which is expected to become a popular meta in Lotus.

Poll : 0 votes