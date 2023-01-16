Valorant Guide: How to play Sova on Lotus

Sova is a powerful agent in the popular first-person shooter game Valorant. He is known for his ability to gather intelligence and disrupt the enemy team's plans. One of the most effective ways to play Sova is on a map called "Lotus."

This map, in particular, provides many opportunities for Sova to utilize his abilities and gather information on the enemy team's movements. This guide will discuss strategies and tips for playing Sova on this map and how to make the most out of his abilities in Valorant.

Sova Guide for Valorant's Lotus map

First, Sova's abilities and how they can be used effectively on the Lotus map in Valorant will be discussed. Sova's primary ability, Recon Bolt, allows him to fire a bolt that reveals the location of enemies in the area where it lands. This is a great tool for gathering information on the enemy team's movements and positioning. There are a few lineups that can be used on this map as well.

To make the most out of this ability, it is crucial to fire it into areas where the enemy team is likely to be, such as chokepoints and common camping spots in Valorant. This will allow the player and their team to gain an advantage by knowing the enemy's whereabouts.

Additionally, the Recon Bolt can be used to check corners and angles, which will help the player understand whether or not the enemy team is pushing.

Sova's secondary ability, Shock Bolt, is an explosive arrow that can damage and disorient enemies. This ability is great for disrupting the enemy team's positioning, forcing them to retreat, or exposing them to the player's team's fire. It can also clear out areas where the enemy team is hiding, such as corners and hallways, especially using lineups.

Sova's ultimate ability, Hunter's Fury, is one of the most powerful abilities. This ability allows him to fire three arrows that reveal enemies' locations and damage them even through walls.

This ability can be used in several ways, such as flanking the enemy team and catching them off guard or using it to clear out an area where the enemy team is hiding. It's also a great ability to use when pushing a site, as it will reveal the enemies' position and deal them damage. The best-case scenario would be to tag the enemy first with his other abilities and then use Hunter's Fury.

General tips for Lotus

When playing Sova on Lotus in Valorant, positioning is key. Because of the wide open spaces and multiple levels on the map, it's important to find a good spot from which to fire the abilities. For example, a high-ground position can be occupied for a better view of the battlefield.

Additionally, a position on the ramp that leads to the B site can be taken, which will provide a nice angle to fire the Recon Bolt and Shock Bolt. It's also a great position to use the ultimate ability from.

Another important aspect of playing Sova on Lotus is communication. Sova's abilities are ideal for gathering information, so it's crucial to communicate this information to the team.

Teams should be informed of the enemy team's position and the angles they are holding. This will help the team to make informed decisions and play more effectively. Additionally, the team should be informed when the ultimate ability is being used, so they can take advantage of all it provides.

In conclusion, playing Sova on Lotus requires effective use of abilities, good positioning, and proper timing. By following these strategies and tips, players can become formidable Sova players on this map and help their team gain an advantage over the enemy.

To fire the Recon Bolt into key areas, use the Shock Bolt to disrupt the enemy team's positioning and effectively utilize the Hunter's Fury ultimate. Good positioning and communication are also crucial, as they allow players to gather and share information with their team, giving them an edge in the match.

With practice and by implementing these strategies, players can become valuable assets to their team and dominate the game of Valorant.

