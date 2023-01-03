How to play Valorant with a controller

Riot Games’ Valorant is a character-based tactical shooter that was released back in 2020. As Valorant is a low-TTK (Time to Kill) game, the central focus is to shoot down your enemies before they can kill you. Being a competitive first-person shooter (FPS) title, it has only been released for PC so far.

Although there have been discussions around the game being released for mobile and console players, it's a “PC only” title at the moment. That being said, it's possible to play Valorant on a controller, but this would require you to use a third-party software and you won't have any access to official gameplay support. This article provides a guide on how you can do so.

Playing Valorant on a controller in 2023

While the game does not have native controller support, it is possible to play Riot’s FPS title with a controller if you really want to. While it's not recommended for numerous reasons, it's still achievable.

How to play Valorant using a controller?

Considering that controller support is not officially available for the game, you will have to rely on a third-party application to play the game with a controller.

To play the FPS title on a controller, you must first download reWASD or any other similar software on your PC that will allow you to bind keys to your controller. Once this is done, you can connect your controller to your PC and launch the app.

It's also advisable to create a brand new Valorant profile solely for this purpose so as to not mix up keybinds and lose ELO if you have a hard time adjusting to the controller setup.

Things to consider when playing Riot's FPS on a controller

While it's not recommended to use a controller to play Riot’s shooter, you must keep the following things in mind if you plan on doing so anyway. First and foremost, you should avoid adding any kind of multi-key binds or combo macros that you wouldn’t be able to include on a PC, as this can lead to a ban.

Dasnerth @Dasnerth DASNERTH PLAYS WITH A MOUSE AND KEYBOARD.



NO I DO NOT PLAY CONTROLLER ANYMORE. DASNERTH PLAYS WITH A MOUSE AND KEYBOARD.NO I DO NOT PLAY CONTROLLER ANYMORE.

Since there's no official support for controllers, using a third-party application is a potentially risky affair. Players should only go ahead with this process at their own risk.

The absence of official support also means that the aim-assist feature for controllers is absent in Valorant, unlike other FPS titles that have been officially released for consoles such as Overwatch 2 and Apex Legends.

As a result, it will be fairly difficult to hit headshots consistently. Furthermore, the process of customizing the sensitivity settings to your liking is likely to take a fair amount of time. Besides being time-consuming, it may not even be worth the effort.

Finally, although the use of reWASD hasn't resulted in any bans from Riot Games so far, there's no guarantee that it wouldn’t happen in the future, since you're technically tricking the game into believing you're playing with a mouse and keyboard set-up.

After watching certain streamers such as Dasnerth who play Valorant with a controller and even achieve reasonable success doing so, this may seem like an enticing plan, but the lengthy process involved and potential risks might not be worth it in the end.

Poll : 0 votes