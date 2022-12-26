How to convert Valorant sensitivity to Apex Legends

The central aspect of succeeding in both Valorant and Apex Legends revolves around perfecting one's aim and surviving enemies. Mouse sensitivity plays a crucial role in determining a player’s in-game performance.

Mouse sensitivity refers to the speed of a mouse pointer on-screen, and is measured in terms of DPI (dots per inch). In a shooting game, this determines how quickly a player can move their crosshairs before taking aim and firing. Valorant, which is an FPS (first-person shooter), and Apex Legends, a battle royale game, have different metrics with regard to their in-game sensitivity.

Valorant players looking to try out Apex Legends on PC would generally prefer to use the same mouse sensitivity settings as it would help them make a smooth transition.

Thus, this article attempts to help Valorant players attain the same sensitivity settings when playing Apex Legends.

Using Valorant sensitivity settings in Apex Legends

There is a set formula for converting the mouse sensitivity settings from one game to another. Players looking to use the sensitivity settings from the Riot Games title to Apex Legends will need to multiply the mouse sensitivity by 3.182.

Players can find the sensitivity in Riot's shooter under the General section in the Settings menu as ‘Sensitivity: Aim’. If a player’s mouse sensitivity in Riot's shooter is set at 0.852, it will be 2.711 in Apex Legends.

Players’ aim sensitivity in the FPS title can be found under Settings > General > Sensitivity: Aim (Image via Riot Games)

Steps to convert Valorant sensitivity into Apex Legends using a website

Once a player knows their mouse sensitivity settings used in the character-based tactical shooter, there is a more direct way of converting it to Apex Legends. This can be done using AIMING.PRO. Players can perform the following steps to convert their settings:

They have to visit the link provided above.

The field marked ‘Convert From’ should say Valorant by default. In case it doesn’t, they have to open the drop-down menu and select it.

They then have to open the drop-down menu that says ‘Convert to’ and select Apex Legends from the list.

In the blank space under the ‘Convert from’ column, they have to enter the in-game sensitivity from the FPS.

The other field will show the equivalent Apex Legends sensitivity, which they need to input into their Apex Legends profile.

The picture below should give them a clear idea of where to put what detail.

This is how players can convert their in-game sensitivity using AIMING.PRO (Image via AIMING.PRO)

Completing these steps will help players carry their in-game mouse sensitivity from one game to the other.

Things to keep in mind while converting one game’s aim sensitivity to another

Each game follows a different mechanic and has a unique style of play. Thus, converting the mouse sensitivity settings from one game to another might help during gameplay, but some minor adjustments might still need to be made.

Furthermore, many gaming mice have changeable DPI settings. The conversion will only work if the player uses the same mouse DPI settings for both games.

