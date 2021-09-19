Valorant guide: How players can download the game on their PC

Valorant managed to become one of the biggest competitive shooter games in a matter of just one year. The game currently has 14 million active players on a monthly basis and is still growing.

Valorant follows the same rules as other competitive shooter games like CSGO, Rainbow Six Siege, and others by keeping a 5v5 scenario for competitive matches.

The game does have some aspects of CSGO, like its weapon mechanics and gameplay, however, Valorant's addition of character abilities sets it apart.

For players who don’t know how to download Valorant on their PC, this guide will help them to do so.

How to download Valorant on PC

Prerequisites:

Valorant is only available on PC and not on other platforms like macOS, Xbox, or PlayStation. However, Riot Games did confirm that a mobile version of Valorant is being developed and will come out in the near future.

To download Valorant on any PC, users need to make sure they have at least 20 gigabytes of storage free on their system. After the release of the Episode 3 Act 2 update, Valorant takes up a space of roughly 19 gigabytes, which will increase as time goes on.

Steps to install:

Once the storage requirement part is taken care of, the steps to download Valorant are as follows:

Players need to head over to Valorant’s official website and click on the play now button.

On clicking the play now button, players will be given the choice of either signing in or creating a new Riot account. If any player has a League of Legends account, they can use the same Riot ID to play Valorant.

After signing in, players will get an option to download Valorant on their PC. On clicking the download button on the page, an installer file will be downloaded on the player’s PC.

When the download completes, players need to open the installer. The installer will download files of roughly 179 megabytes and install the Riot Games Client and proprietary anti-cheat "Vanguard" for Valorant.

On completion, the Riot Games Client will open up and users need to login to their Riot ID. After a successful login, players will be asked to accept Riot Games’ terms of services,

Right after accepting Riot Games’ terms of service, the game client will start to download Valorant on the user’s PC.

Following these steps, new users can successfully download Valorant on their PC and enjoy the game like everyone else.

