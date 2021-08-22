When can fans expect an update on Valorant Mobile? Everything we know so far

Valorant has been a huge success since its release on the PC platform on 2 June 2020. Impressed by the game's growth, Riot Games made an official statement on the mobile version just a few months back.

Valorant, developed by Riot Games, is undoubtedly one of the best competitive shooter games that has risen in popularity in less than a year. The game has almost fifteen playable agents, with everyone having a unique set of special abilities that set them apart.

Fans from all over the world are anticipating the shooter-game's arrival on a portable platform.

Speculation about Valorant mobile’s expected release

Valorant, when looked at from a system-specific viewpoint, requires a bare minimum of one’s computer hardware resources as the game is very light in nature.

The real challenge with making a mobile version of the game is to have it optimized enough.

It is not impossible to have a mobile version of Valorant, as it has been demonstrated by NetEase’s Project M, a direct clone of Valorant. Project M has many agents and abilities like that of Valorant, which shows that replicating the game on phone is quite possible.

A very old tweet by user PlayerIGN, a well-known leaker and data miner, showed possible icons which can be used in Valorant mobile. The icons shown in the tweet might not be the same on the game’s final release and are subject to change.

Is this like a troll or is it real?? — Acidity (@Acidity10) April 8, 2020

There have also been reports of fake Valorant mobile beta registration sites, made to lure in players who await the arrival of the mobile game.

There is no solid information, but rumors suggest players might receive some news on Valorant mobile in the Third Tax Quarter or Q3 of 2021. However, only time will tell if the rumors are true or not.

