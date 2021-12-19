Valorant Guide: Most effective Chamber set-ups on Icebox 

Chamber joins Valorant's diverse roster of agents as the 17th addition to Valorant Protocol. The French Sentinel offers superior gunplay and instantaneous movement as part of his ability toolkit.

Icebox is known for its excellent angles that players on both sides can utilize to gain an advantage in gunfights. Chamber's unique set of abilities can come in handy on the map.

Two of his abilities are enhanced versions of pre-existing Valorant weapons, and provide a mechanical advantage as well as an economic boost for players who opt for the role.

While half of the agent's abilities require excellent gunplay, the remaining half of his toolkit demands the player to strategize before its application.

How to set up Chamber's abilities on Valorant's Icebox

Chamber's Headhunter (Q) is an upgraded version of a Sheriff with ADS added on. His Trademark (C) ability places a trap that creates a lingering zone that slows down enemies for 9.5 seconds if caught within.

Rendezvous (E) is perhaps Chamber's most fascinating ability as it allows the Valorant agent to instantly teleport between two locations within a fixed distance. Tour De Force (X) hands the player with a weapon similar to the Operator, but more refined in its movement and application.

Chamber has a limited set of 5 bullets on the weapon.

A-Site Setup

Ideally, Chamber can set up both of his Trademarks on either side of the box that separates the attackers' entry point. This way, defenders will only have to focus on the attackers holding elevated angles or entering from ziplines, as Trademark is capable of catching any enemy in its sight.

With various lanes and entry points within the bomb site, Chamber has mutliple locations for placing his Trademark.

Spots for Trademark on Valorant's Icebox, A-site (Image via Sportskeeda)

On the A-site, Chamber has to climb the ropes and reach the top-site nest so as to place the anchors for his Rendezvous. The first anchor needs to be placed on the box on the left side of the nest.

The off-angle provides Valorant players with an excellent peeking advantage. The second anchor caters a similar advantage, and can be placed on the far end of A-screens. This allows Chamber to alternate between two unique off-angles.

Chamber teleport locations, Icebox A-site (Image via Sportskeeda)

B-Site Setup

On B-site, Chamber can place his first Trademark just ahead of the site's main entry lane. This alerts Chamber of any presence on B Green. The second trademark can be placed adjacent to the box in the site's default plant location. This aids players in delaying abrupt spike-plant situations.

Spots for Trademark on Valorant's Icebox, B Site (Image via Sportskeeda)

Players can place Chamber's first teleport anchor on B-site's yellow box. Although the location is a popular peaking angle, the elevation of the box makes it difficult for opponents to adjust their crosshairs during gunfights.

This location also allows players to take a favorable peek into B-garage or B-green's underpass at the beginning of the round.

Chamber teleport locations on Valorant's Icebox, B-site (Image via Sportskeeda)

The second anchor can be placed on top of the box in the default plant position. Players will have to climb B-Orange to place the anchor as well as use the teleport.

After getting a successful first peak, switching to the second anchor maintains the player's vision on the entry point, with the Trademark setup aiding in slowing the enemy down.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul