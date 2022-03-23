Valorant to introduce a new weapon skin collection Endeavour

Valorant launched a new skin collection set called Endeavour. Inspired by its futuristic space-like design, the white and gold minimalistic skin doesn’t have any special bells and whistles like the higher tier skins, but it does channel a sophisticated, sleek look.

Riot Games’ Valorant has firmly established itself as the primary competitive first-person shooter of the esports community. The title brilliantly blends in unique abilities and fair gunplay in balanced maps to deliver an easy-to-pick-up hard-to-master game with a high skill level for professional players to express their skills.

The different skins in the title have become fan-favorites over the last couple of years, and Endeavour is the latest to join the lineup.

From the Second World War era-inspired Infantry to the Cyberpunk esthetic Glitchpop to the Anime like Go Vol. 1 and Vol. 2, Valorant has had some truly amazing weapon skins over the years, and Endeavour is the latest one to join the lineup.

The white skins with the gold accent trim and an overall minimalistic look certainly remind players of iconic space-based guns, be it from a futuristic Call of Duty like Ghosts or Infinite Warfare or from the legendary Mass Effect series.

Leaked by the well-known data miner ValorLeaks, aka Rumble Mike, the skin set is of the Select Edition tier. It does not contain any unique animations, color variants, upgrade levels, or finishers. The collection consists of the following weapon skins:

Endeavour Vandal

Endeavour Ghost

Endeavour Operator

Endeavour Bulldog

Endeavour Ares

It is a surprising albeit welcoming change to see Riot Games launch a relatively cheaper skin collection with Endeavour. While it is not confirmed, players should not expect any kind of charms or player card with a lower-tier skin set.

Endeavour doesn't seem to have any unique animations, color variants, upgrade levels, or finishers (Image by Riot Games, ValoLeaks)

The release date of the Endeavour weapon skin collection is unknown at the moment. However, based on the current in-game store status and the next expected update, Endeavour will most likely launch on March 30, 2022.

Valorant is available on Windows PCs for free, and players can jump right in today by downloading the Riot Games client or from the Epic Games Store.

