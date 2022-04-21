Valorant "Low Client FPS" issue: How to fix it in 2022

Valorant is currently one of the most popular FPS titles among gamers, with a concurrent player count of approximately 700,000 to 1,400,000 daily, along with an active professional scene. Since its release in mid-2020, the game has grown exponentially because of the developers' constant hard work for the betterment of the game.

The unique theme of the game, in combination with its tactical shooting and Agents' abilities, makes the game more exciting for the players. The rise of the game within this short period of time is no small feat.

Despite the game's success so far, there are still some rudimentary issues that need to be addressed. These issues ruin the gameplay experience of players who can, with time, lose interest in the game.

One of the most notorious issues is the "Low Client FPS" error, faced by several Valorant players. This error usually occurs when their system can provide better FPS and, because of some error, the actual FPS is getting low.

This article will help players resolve this error when it occurs.

Methods to fix the "Low Client FPS" issue in Valorant

FPS (Frame per Second) is one of the most important aspects in a fast-paced game like Valorant. Less FPS may affect the gameplay of a player in the game.

Based on the hardware, there are two types of methods to fix the "Low Client FPS" issue in Valorant: one for AMD users and the other one for non AMD users.

AMD users

The “Low Client FPS” error usually occurs when a recording software is running in the background, which overlays on top of the game. Players need to follow the steps below to fix this issue:

Step 1: Open the AMD Radeon Settings and turn off the “Instant Replay” feature provided by the AMD graphics driver.

Turn off the Instant Replay option in AMD settings

Step 2: If the issue persists, then the next plausible step is to disable the AMD ReLive feature found in the AMD settings.

Disable the ReLive option in AMD settings

Non-AMD users

For non-AMD users, the process is different. Here is how to disable the Fullscreen Optimization for Valorant:

Open File Explorer and navigate to the directory where the game is installed.

Open the ‘VALORANT-win64-shipping.exe’ file inside the Win64 directory. It can be found in the game directory.

Click on the .exe file and choose properties.

In the properties, navigate to the compatibility tab.

Tick the “Disable Fullscreen Optimization” option. After that click on apply and exit.

What if nothing works?

After going through the entire process, if the issue recurs, players can always contact Riot’s support team and their team will help fix the issue. Players just need to raise a ticket and write about all the methods attempted to fix the issue. The team will then guide you further.

Edited by Saman