Valorant might introduce more sequels to popular weapon skin bundle following Glitchpop 2.0 and Prime 2.0 bundles

Following the introduction of sequels to popular weapon skin collections, Valorant might introduce sequels to other popular weapon skins.

Valorant introduced a second weapon skin bundle, Prime 2.0, a sequel to the popular Prime skin collection with the launch of Valorant Episode 2 Formation: Act 2. This is the second sequel bundle of a popular weapon skin set, following Glitchpop 2.0 in February 2021.

Players are already speculating about more potential weapon skin sequel bundles.

The 2.0 skin bundles of Valorant, Glitchpop, and Prime

Glitchpop and Prime are two of the most popular weapon skin sets in Valorant. Valorant released sequels to the two bundles in the form of Glitchpop 2.0 and Prime 2.0.

Glitchpop 2.0

The original Glitchpop bundle launched back in August 2020, and it became an instant hit due to its unique neon cyberpunk-inspired design. The bundle included weapon skins for the Melee knife, the Frenzy, the Bulldog, the Judge, and the Odin, along with a unique player card, spray, and a gun buddy.

The bundle costs 8,700 VP. The skins cost 2,175 VP each.

After much fan speculation, Valorant released a sequel to the original Glitchpop bundle and updated the glitch pop store on Split. The Glitchpop 2.0 bundle introduced weapon skins for the Melee axe, the Classic, the Phantom, The Vandal, and the Operator.

It also included a new uniques player card and a new spray and gun buddy. The bundle costs 8,700 VP, and the individual skins cost 2,175 VP.

Prime 2.0

The original Prime collection launched in June 2020. It became an instant favorite due to its unique design. The bundle included weapon skins for the Melee axe, the Classic, the Spectre, the Guardian, and the Vandal.

It also included a unique player card, gun buddy, and spray. The bundles cost 7,100 VP, and the individual skins cost 1,775 VP.

With the launch of Valorant Episode 2 Formation: Act 2, a sequel to the original Prime skin set is being introduced. It will contain five new skins in the form of the Melee karambit, the Frenzy, the Bucky, the Phantom, and the Odin.

The bundle also includes a new player card, spray, and gun buddy. Similar to the first bundle, Prime 2.0 will cost 7,100 VP, while the skins will cost 1,775 VP each.

Other than the Glitchpop and the Prime skin collections, Valorabnt also has introduced sequels to the Prism collection in the form of Prism II and Prism III.

Possibility of other 2.0 bundles

Following the reveal of the Prime 2.0 bundle, fans are already speculating about other possible weapon skin sequel bundles.

When asked about the possibility of other 2.0 bundles, Sean Marinom, the Art Lead at Valorant, had this to say:

Potentially, but we don’t have any planned right now. Prime//2.0 and Glitchpop set that were very obvious choices for us to make more skins for. However, we’re still gathering player feedback before we decide to commit to making more skins for an existing skin line.

It will be interesting to receive a sequel skin set to existing collections such as the Oni Collection or the Singularity collection. At the moment, it seems like the developers have no plans.

The Prime 2.0 skin set bundle will be available from March 2nd, 2021, following the launch of Valorant Episode 2 Formation Act 2.