Valorant Night Market: 5 best skins players can expect

Valorant's Night Market is an in-game shop with a lottery-like system where players can buy weapon skins at a high discount. These skins can only appear from three categories: Select, Deluxe and Premium. The latest Night Market will make its way to Valorant on January 31, 2024, of Episode 8 Act 1.

This is generally considered the best time to buy weapon skins in Valorant. With so many bundles released every now and then, it can become a bit difficult for players to choose which ones to go for. This article will list five weapon skins that players can expect in their market and should purchase from their Night Market in Valorant.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

The top Valorant weapon skins to expect in the Night Market

1) Gaia's Vengeance Phantom

Gaia's Vengeance Phantom (Image via Riot Games)

Gaia's Vengeance is a Premium edition skin that comes in two different versions. The Phantom is from the 2.0 version that was released in October 2023, which also has skins for Shorty, Ares, Bucky, and Melee. These weapon skins are available in four different variants: default, blue, green, and orange, where each gun has a price tag of 1775 VP (Valorant Points).

The Gaia's Vengeance collection in Valorant has remained one of the more renowned skins in the community. The weapon's exterior is made from trees and attached with magical crystals. These skins also come with very satisfying sound effects and a kill finisher where the final enemy gets trapped inside a magical tree.

2) Magepunk Vandal

Mgaepunk Vandal (Image via Riot Games)

Magepunk is a Premium tier collection that is only one with three different versions. The Vandal comes from the 3.0 version, which was released in May 2023, and also features skins for the Phantom and Melee. This is also the only Magepunk bundle with four different variants compared to its predecessors. These are green, black/red, and yellow by default, with each gun costing 1775 VP.

With its steampunk aesthetic and electric visual effects, the Magepunk has slowly become a popular skin in Valorant. This skin has a very cool kill finisher where the final enemy is trapped in a glass chamber and electrified to dust. Besides its variants, Magepunk 3.0 also offers a unique inspect animation that leads to the entire world being covered in electricity.

3) Cryostasis Operator

Cryostasis Operator (Image via Riot Games)

Cryostasis is a Premium edition collection that was released in December 2022 and featured skins for the Classic, Operator, Vandal, Bulldog, and Melee. Unfortunately, these weapon skins do not have any other variants and are only available in their default version. Each gun from the collection is priced at 1775 VP.

The Cryostasis bundle is a unique one in Valorant as it is the only skin with a continuous effect. All the weapons' exteriors get cold and completely freeze over time, thereby changing the color of the skin to white. This ice will only break once the player shoots the weapon.

4) Equilibrium Fan

Equilibrium Fan (Image via Riot Games)

The Equilibrium Fan comes from the Deluxe tier, Kohaku & Matsuba collection, which was released in September 2022. This collection also features skins for the Phantom, Judge, Operator, and Classic. The Fan is available in two different variants, default, and Dark, and costs 2550 VP.

The Kohaku & Matsuba collection is beautiful to look at despite the lack of any visual or sound effects. The Equilibrium Fan is, at its core, a Japanese hand fan that comes with simple, elegant, but elaborate animations.

In its inspect mode, the character will use the fan to blow some wind toward their own face. This is one of the better Melee skins and is also cheaper compared to the other fan-type Valorant Melee skins.

5) Radiant Crisis 001 Classic

Radiant Crisis 001 Classic (Image via Riot Games)

The Radiant Crisis 001 is a Premium tier collection that was released in November 2021 and featured skins for the Bucky, Classic, Spectre, Phantom, and Melee. These skins are unavailable in other variants, and each gun costs 1775 VP.

When it comes to the most stylish weapon skins in Valorant, the Radiant Crisis 001 collection is definitely among the top choices. The weapon here will demonstrate sound effects as words in a font style similar to comic books.

The kill finisher is one of the coolest as the final enemy launches into the sky like a missile with a trail of the letter 'A'. It also has some bombastic kill sound effects that are slightly reminiscent of the Glitchpop collection.

