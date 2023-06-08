Valorant Night Market is currently disabled (Epsiode 6 Act 3)

Valorant Episode 6 Act 3 Night Market had fans extremely excited due to the discounted skin lines and interesting offers. However, it seems the Night Market update ran into some issues after it was released alongside Patch 6.11. The marketplace is currently disabled as the developers try to fix the issue. According to Valorant's latest tweet on their official page, the developers have been receiving reports that players are running into problems with the rotating store offers in Episode 6 Act 3's Night Market.

The Riot developers have also stated that they are currently working on a fix, so fans can expect the marketplace to be back online soon.

Why was the Valorant Episode 6 Act 3 Night Market disabled?

The Night Market offers a different cosmetic item to players once they have purchased an item out of the six options in the discounted marketplace. The current issue likely revolves around players not being able to explore their options after purchasing something from the Night Market.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT We're hearing reports that some of you are having issues with Night Market and rotating Store offers. As a result, we're turning Night Market off for now. We'll work on a fix and hope to bring it back soon. We're hearing reports that some of you are having issues with Night Market and rotating Store offers. As a result, we're turning Night Market off for now. We'll work on a fix and hope to bring it back soon.

Although the post does not elaborate further on this issue, it can be assumed that players are not receiving the offers the marketplace usually displays. Many fans are asking to have the Episode 6 Act 3 Night Market completely reset, as they believe that this would be easier for both the developers and players. Riot is looking into the issue and trying to resolve it as soon as possible.

When will the Valorant Episode 6 Act 3 Night Market be back?

Valorant Night Market disabled (Image via status.riotgames.com)

Riot's official server status website does not state any fixed timing for the Night Market's return as of now. However, Riot has promised to bring it live as quickly as possible. The downtime will depend on how fast they can address this issue on the backend before redeploying the marketplace on the live servers.

The Night Market for the current Act kicked off on June 7, 2023, and following the launch of the marketplace, users ran into frequent problems. Based on the latest tweet from Riot, we can assume that the marketplace will return by the end of June 8, 2023.

Why is Valorant Night Market a special marketplace for players?

Valorant skins are one of the most unique and captivating aspects of the game. Riot offers a plethora of exclusive cosmetics, so players often try to get their hands on these visually alluring weapon skins when given a chance. That said, most of these items can be a bit expensive for players at times.

Despite having a tier threshold, the Night Market allows players to get their hands on their favorite skins at a discounted price. Since the Night Market only appears once per Act, players are hoping that it returns soon, so they can have a chance to purchase their favorite skins at a reasonable rate.

Poll : 0 votes