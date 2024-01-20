Valorant Night Market: Start time, end date, new skins, and more

In a recent X post, a renowned data miner, @ValorLeaks, shared the date for the upcoming Episode 8 Act 1 Night Market. The Valorant Night Market is all set to release on January 31, 2024. Similar to the previous iterations, this year also, players will be given a total of six cards. Each cards will contain distinct weapon skins. Additionally, if you’re lucky enough, one of the cards might contain a melee skin.

Usually, the community eagerly anticipates the arrival of the Night Market. Those who don’t want to put a dent in their wallets can get access to their favorite skins through this exciting event. In this article, we’ll provide you with all the details about the upcoming Episode 8 Act 1 Night Market.

Valorant Episode 8 Act 1 Night Market starting date

Episode 8 Act 1 Night Market will hit servers on January 31, 2024, at 12 am UTC. However, there will be different timings around the world based on your region. Having said that, here are the timings for various timezones for the upcoming Night Market:

Mumbai: 5:30 am IST (February 1, 2024)

5:30 am IST (February 1, 2024) Los Angeles: 4:00 pm PDT (January 31, 2024)

4:00 pm PDT (January 31, 2024) Frankfurt: 1 am CEST (February 1, 2024)

1 am CEST (February 1, 2024) Seoul and Tokyo: 9 am KST (February 1, 2024)

9 am KST (February 1, 2024) Sydney: 11 am AEST (February 1, 2024)

11 am AEST (February 1, 2024) New York: 7 pm PDT (January 31, 2024)

Until when will the Episode 8 Act 1 Night Market remain in Valorant?

Typically, Riot Game's first ever 5v5 FPS's Night Market endures for approximately 20 days. However, there will be an exception for this iteration as the upcoming Night market will conclude on February 28, 2024. Hence, a new Act is on the horizon with much more promising content and quality-of-life updates.

All skins coming to Valorant Episode 8 Act 1 Night Market:

Here's the list of all the eligible skins for the upcoming Night Market:

Premium Edition Skins:

Black.Market

Celestial

Crimsonbeast

Cryostasis

Doodle Buds

Ego

Forsaken

Gaia's Vengeance

Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster

Ion*

Magepunk*

Nebula

Neptune

Oni*

Origin

Prime

Prime//2.0

Radiant Crisis 001

Reaver*

Recon

Soulstrife

Sovereign

Spline

Tethered Realms

Undercity

VALORANT Go! Vol. 1

VALORANT Go! Vol. 2

Xenohunter

Deluxe Edition Skins:

Abyssal

Altitude

Aristocrat

Avalanche

Horizon

Kohaku & Matsuba

Luna

Minima

NO LIMITS

Nunca Olvidados

Orion

Prism (EP 1)

Sakura

Sarmad

Silvanus

Snowfall

Team Ace

Tigris

Titanmail

Wasteland

Winterwunderland

Select Edition Skins:

Convex

Daydreams

Endeavour

Galleria

Infantry

Intergrade

Luxe

Prism II

Reverie

Rush

Sensation

Smite

Players must remember that collections with (*) marks contain a melee skin that costs around 4350 VP or more. Hence, these melee skins will not appear in the upcoming Episode 8 Act 1 Night Market. However, the rest of the skins might show up in the player’s Night Market, having a discount rate of up to 50%.

So, that sums up all the information about the upcoming Night Market. For more details, check out these articles:

Best Valorant Crosshair Settings || Episode 8 Act 1 Battlepass || Agent tier list 2024