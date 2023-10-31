Valorant Patch 7.09 expected file size for PC

The brand new Act 3 of Episode 7 of Valorant is all set to release alongside Patch 7.09. Today’s update will bring some small quality-of-life changes, the major attraction being a duelist named ISO.

Additionally, the game is expected to receive some incredible skin bundles besides a pristine Battlepass.

Since some players might need to clear storage in order to free up some space for the upcoming patch, we’ll cover most of the relevant information about the incoming update below.

What will be the download size of Valorant’s Patch 7.09?

The patch size for the long-anticipated Episode 7 Act 3 is expected to be around 4-5 GB. Since there’s a major update including an agent named ISO on the line, this patch is anticipated to be marginally larger than the regular ones.

As the current file size for Valorant is roughly 38.4 GB, players shouldn’t be bothered by the extra space this patch would take to install.

When will Valorant’s 7.09 patch be available for download?

The game’s servers generally go offline before any major or minor patch updates, and this time is no exception. Players will be able to download the new patch based on their regions. The timings are as follows:

Asia Pacific: Maintenance on October 31, 2023, at 2 pm PT.

Maintenance on October 31, 2023, at 2 pm PT. Brazil: Maintenance on October 31, 2023, at 6 am PT.

Maintenance on October 31, 2023, at 6 am PT. Europe: Maintenance on October 31, 2023, at 8 pm PT.

Maintenance on October 31, 2023, at 8 pm PT. Korea: Maintenance on October 31, 2023, at 2 pm PT.

Maintenance on October 31, 2023, at 2 pm PT. Latin America: Maintenance on October 31, 2023, at 6 am PT.

Maintenance on October 31, 2023, at 6 am PT. North America: Maintenance on October 31, 2023, at 6 am PT.

The scheduled maintenance is expected to last around 2 to 4 hours. However, it might take longer, depending on how the developers push the servers live.

What to expect from Valorant’s Episode 7 Act 3 (Patch 7.09)?

As mentioned earlier, the major attraction of the patch is a duelist named ISO. It will be their latest addition to Valorant's dueslist roster after a long time since Neon. The community is brimming with excitement as they are about to test this new Agent and explore its abilities.

Many Agents, namely Cypher, Skye, Fade, and Raze, are about to get significant adjustments in their abilities.

Alongside these Agent tweaks, a brand new skin bundle called Valiant Hero bundle and a fresh Battlepass are on the way for players to grind.

Other than this, slight modifications are coming to our beloved Premier mode. Several divisions, including Open, Intermediate, Advanced, and Contender, will be introduced by the developers.

For more updates on Valorant, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.