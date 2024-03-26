Valorant patch 8.05 is the mid-season update for Episode 8 Act II, and is now live for the players. Along with this patch comes the much-awaited Controller Agent, Clove. There are also multiple bug fixes that the developer has added to the FPS title.

Valorant patch 8.05 official notes: All changes coming on March 26, 2024

Agent Updates

Clove goes live!

Abilities:

Ruse (E): EQUIP to view the battlefield. FIRE to set the locations where Clove’s clouds will settle. ALT FIRE to confirm, launching clouds that block vision in the chosen areas. Clove can use this ability after death.

EQUIP to view the battlefield. FIRE to set the locations where Clove’s clouds will settle. ALT FIRE to confirm, launching clouds that block vision in the chosen areas. Clove can use this ability after death. Meddle (Q): EQUIP a fragment of immortality essence. FIRE to throw the fragment, which erupts after a short delay and temporarily decays all targets caught inside.

EQUIP a fragment of immortality essence. FIRE to throw the fragment, which erupts after a short delay and temporarily decays all targets caught inside. Pick-me-up (C): INSTANTLY absorb the life force of a fallen enemy that Clove damaged or killed, gaining haste and temporary health.

INSTANTLY absorb the life force of a fallen enemy that Clove damaged or killed, gaining haste and temporary health. Not Dead Yet (X): After dying, ACTIVATE to resurrect. Once resurrected, Clove must earn a kill or a damaging assist within a set time or they will die.

Premier Updates

Riot Games added a cooldown period between phone number verification attempts. If players run into any issues with verifying their phone numbers, they should reach out to Player Support.

Social Updates

Voice Indicators - Riot Games made some updates to the voice indicators that appear above an Agent’s head. Players will now be able to more clearly see who they can hear and who they can’t. The voice icon will now also show when a teammate is muted or disconnected from voice and differentiates when a party member is speaking in the party voice. The icon for team voice activity is unchanged.

Bug Fixes

Agent - Fixed an issue where the cover walls in Iso’s Kill Contract (X) would not appear when playing with an unstable network connection.

Fixed an issue where the cover walls in Iso’s Kill Contract (X) would not appear when playing with an unstable network connection. Gameplay Systems - Multispeaker surround sound formats such as 5.1 and 7.1 are now fully supported. The stereo mix is not affected.

Multispeaker surround sound formats such as 5.1 and 7.1 are now fully supported. The stereo mix is not affected. Premier

Team creation deadline references have been removed from the schedule. There are still some references to the team creation deadline that are no longer valid. Pardon our dust! The queue button now shows the correct error message when a player has reached their weekly match limit.

