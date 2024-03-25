How to fix play button not working in Valorant

If you are a hardcore Valorant gamer, nothing will hurt you more than the play button not working in Valorant. Alongside other key issues to deal with, this specific problem is something every player keeps facing on a frequent basis. Despite some crucial updates for Valorant by Riot Games, many users still come across this annoying situation.

This article will try to reveal numerous solutions in order to resolve the play button not working in Valorant problem.

NOTE: The solution presented here might not bear favorable results for everyone. However, it is worth a shot until the developers officially fix it.

Fix play button not working in Valorant issue using key steps

Valorant game (Image via Riot Games)

Before finding out the solutions, players need to understand the reason behind the play button not working in Valorant. While trying to boot up the title, the button may sometimes, grey out because of a system error, unstable internet connection, or other temporary errors related to Riot Games client or Vanguard. That said, here's what players can do in order to resolve this irritating issue.

Below are some helpful methods players can try out to get the Valorant play button working again.

Restart your PC: Sometimes restarting your system can simply fix any kind of problem you are facing. It applies to video games as well.

Sometimes restarting your system can simply fix any kind of problem you are facing. It applies to video games as well. Check your internet connection stability: A bad internet connection may interrupt the experience on several occasions. Do check if the connection is working fine. You can do so by restarting the router and modem, switching to a direct communication if you are on Wi-Fi, or switching to a gaming-friendly DNS instead.

A bad internet connection may interrupt the experience on several occasions. Do check if the connection is working fine. You can do so by restarting the router and modem, switching to a direct communication if you are on Wi-Fi, or switching to a gaming-friendly DNS instead. Check for server-related issues: If the aforementioned steps don't prove helpful, you can try checking Valorant's server status by going to its dedicated website. Wait for Riot Games to fix the server.

If none of the methods work, then players can simply submit a support ticket. The team at Riot Games will check the ticket in order to provide a quick solution for the play button not working in Valorant.

What's coming next for Valorant players?

Valorant will soon introduce its first non-binary Agent, named Clove. Fans got to see the first look, ahead of the VCT Masters Madrid Showmatch. The 24th Agent in the game will possess some of the most powerful items.

Clove in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

Payers will be able to unlock Clove by spending 200,000 XP within a span of 15 days. Following the end of this duration, however, they will have to buy them for 8,000 Kingdom Credits (KC).

Read more Valorant-related news here:

How to get Clove in Ghost in Valorant || How will Valorant's meta shift with Clove's release?