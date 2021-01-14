Valorant Patch update 2.0 has brought in major Omen bugs along with its heavy nerf

The latest Valorant Patch update arrived with several little bugs. Some of the issues it creates include bypassing animations, overpowering Yoru, and bugging Omen's teleportation to make him weaker.

The patch update has nerfed Omen and also introduced bugs that have disappointed Omen mains to the core. While this bug could also have been a nerf, it was never mentioned in the Patch Notes.

Valorant players report that Omen's Shrouded Steps ability now has a wider hitbox that prevents Omen players from teleporting away from a narrow space.

In the above image, the Omen's Shrouded Step should have appeared under the shed. Instead, the wide hitbox has prevented it from passing through that narrow space.

As a result, Omen Valorant players now might have to wide peek by the edge of the wall to teleport successfully. This will expose one's body to the enemies and leave Omen in an open space surrounded by enemies.

Reddit users lashed out about this bug. While Omen was arguably considered one of the most overpowered agents with a 100% pick rate at all tournaments, these bugs and nerfs might now change players' minds.

Team Heretics' Avoid tweeted about the bug requesting Valorant developers to look for a fix.

PSA #2: Omen TP (C) has the biggest hitbox after this update, can't tp across places if you are close to a wall, please fix. @RiotNu @ArnarHrafn — Heretics AvovA (@AvovAgg) January 13, 2021

To which the Valorant replied:

Yeah, let’s take a look today — rycou (@rycoux) January 13, 2021

While previous Omen bugs have been fixed, there's another Omen bug players are still complaining about. This bug was present in beta but seemed to have been left there. It is unclear whether this was an intentional move. But it surely doesn't seem right.

In a previous discussion, user u/SirRamic posted the following video on Reddit complaining about the enemy Omen teleported at a place next to where he should have been. This lead to the attacking player missing the shot and getting killed by the enemy.

Valorant developers have not responded to this bug yet. The bug even persists after the update of Patch 2.0. User Galactic-Alpha said the following on that post:

"Yeah. I remember wardell whiffed a tp omen on first strike haven map because of this bug. It was against 100t and if he hit that shot, they probably could have won the game. I’ve experienced this bug and it’s really annoying how it can snowball into you losing several matches."

While Riot Games is diligent about listening to the community and works in tandem, tiny bugs still manage to escape into the game. These bugs and the nerf has made the game difficult for Omen mains. Hopefully, the developers will fix the bugs soon.