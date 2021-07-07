Valorant path 3.01 official notes introduces nerfs to Sage “Barrier orb exploits” 

After the massive 3.00 patch update, the Valorant devs will be looking to limit the number of changes they bring in the next update.

Hence, Valorant path 3.01 is going to be a rather small one, and there will be more focus on fixing some of the prevalent bugs and exploits that are currently present in the shooter title.

However, some of the exploits that the devs will be fixing will act as a direct nerf to how Sage’s Barrier Orb interacts with some of the other elements in the game.

Previously her Barrier was used to set up advantageous positions by using projectiles from different agents. Viper’s Toxic cloud was one such example that allowed players to get a cheese strat off in Valorant’s Bind.

Ruination-themed skins will be hitting Valorant stores as well, along with the much-rumored Sentinels Vandal skin.

Valorant players looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot’s official website. However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Valorant path 3.01 official notes

Valorant Agent Updates

Sage’s can no longer place Barrier Orb on some projectiles while they’re in the air

Fixed bug where Skye was able to activate the flash of Guiding Light while suppressed

Fixed the ability to heal KAY/O while downed in NULL/CMD

Fixed Sova’s Recon Bolt projectile from looking deployed for enemies when flying through the air

Valorant Social Updates

Fixed a bug where you were able to abuse text chat colors to impersonate system messages

Fixed a bug where the invite button UI overlapped with Defender Coach UI in Custom Games

Fixed bug where names were appearing as question marks if you had the “Use Generic Names for Players Outside my Party” setting turned on

Valorant Progression Updates

Fixed alignment issues in Observer view

Fixed Account Leveling issue where some of you got a lower level than intended

If impacted, you will receive your correct Account Level and will keep the AP gained while playing at the incorrect level.

Fixed visual issues affecting Account Leveling at the End of Game screen

Edited by Gautham Balaji