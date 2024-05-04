Valorant player's strategy to win without bullets earns cheeky applause from the community

Amid the hype around the new Episode 8 Act 3, @ValorantUpdated has posted a clip on X showcasing Deadlock throwing her weapon at an opponent instead of her Basic Ability, Gravnet. Additionally, in the video, Deadlock can be seen shooting the enemy Harbor with her Gravnet. This small video clip has earned a round of applause from the Valorant community on X.

Following the post, X user @ActuallyDibs reacted to the clip:

“Next season player card right here”

Another player who goes by the name @TheGoodSoupp_ said:

“throw the gun as the net, works every time”

User @ValorantMarlin praised Deadlock by saying:

“See deadlock S tier”

After witnessing the clip, @kamJor_kaleJi stated:

“Throw Gun and shoot with Net”

Valorant player @LilaRoyal_ was dejected after watching the video:

“But the weapon was full”

Another user @SatikVFX_ commented that they need more bullets:

“I need more bullets”

Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author’s opinion.

Is it possible to kill an enemy in Valorant by throwing your gun?

Riot Games’ 5V5 tactical shooter title allows its players to pick up guns from the ground or fallen foes or allies’ bodies. Guns are an essential part of the game as you have to kill your opponents to secure the win. Hence, purchasing the most lethal weapons in a match is crucial. The gun types in this title include Sidearms, SMGs, Shotguns, Rifles, Sniper Rifles, and Machine Guns.

While playing the game, if you throw a gun at an opponent, they will simply pick the gun up if they don’t have any primary weapons in possession. When the adversary has a weapon and you throw a gun at them, the weapon will simply fall on the ground dealing no damage to them. Because throwing guns at the enemies does not inflict any damage on them, you simply cannot kill any adversaries by doing so. Therefore, you can do so for fun, but strategically you should not throw your weapons at the opponent.

