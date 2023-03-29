Valorant Rankdle #115: Answers for Wednesday, March 29

Valorant Rankdle is a mini-game that's hosted by Rankdle themselves. In it, participants are presented with three clips of Valorant gameplay and are tasked with accurately guessing the rank of the player in the clip. Every correct guess will earn them two stars, while a correct guess within one rank will reward them with one star. Every day, a maximum of six stars can be earned by players.

Apart from Valorant, Rankdle also offers players clips from other popular games such as League of Legends, Rocket League, Apex Legends, and more. On March 29, 2023, the latest Valorant clips have been posted on the Rankdle website and players can now start guessing the ranks. Today's clips showcase the gameplay of a Yoru on Bind, a Killjoy on Haven, and a Neon on Pearl. This article will cover the correct rank for each clip and talk about them in detail.

What are the Valorant Rankdle answers for Friday, March 17, 2023?

1) Clip 1

The first clip is of a Yoru player on the map of Bind. In this clip, Yoru begins by teleporting inside B Exit from the A teleporter. He then manages to get a kill inside B Exit. As his team starts rotating to A from B, they're eliminated by a Reyna that was flanking them. Now, the burden of winning the round falls entirely on Yoru. He proceeds to B Hookah and, although he whiffs his shots, he manages to get three frags.

Then, with his Ultimate activated, he proceeds to pick up the bomb and goes to site B to get the plant and ultimately win the round for his team with an Ace clutch.

Correct answer: Bronze

2) Clip 2

The second clip is of a Killjoy on the A site of Haven. In this clip, just like Yoru's Bind clip, Killjoy manages to win the round with a clutch. The player decides to combine the prowess of the Sentinel Agent's utility to delay the defuse and take down the enemy team one by one. Although the shots weren't clean, Killjoy managed to use proper timing and displayed good game sense, ending the round with an Ace clutch.

Correct answer: Silver

3) Clip 3

The third and last clip is of a Neon player on the Pearl map. She activates her Ultimate ability to take the A site. After picking off Jett, Neon continues towards Defender's Spawn to take more control of the area, managing to claim another frag here.

Neon then decides not to push further and rotates to the A site through A Art. She makes another sweep towards the Defender's Spawn, but couldn't find anyone. At this point, Cypher reveals the location of the final enemy, who was flanking the team. She quickly rushes the enemy and takes them down.

Correct answer: Silver

These are all of the correct answers for Valorant Rankdle on March 29, 2023. New clips are posted every day on Rankdle, and if players wish to do so, they can submit their own gameplay clips to the website.

