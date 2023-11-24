Valorant Red Bull Campus Clutch drops: Release date, details, and more

Red Bull Campus Clutch is an annual Valorant tournament series that started in 2021. As the name suggests, the event sees participation from university students from across the world. The tournament circuit kicks off with an intra-state qualification round, where college students come together to compete with other teams from their country. Following this, there is a national final that selects each participating country's representative for the World Final stage.

Red Bull Campus Clutch World Finals 2023 kicked off on November 21, 2023, at the Volkswagen Arena in Istanbul, Turkey, the same stadium where the 2022 Valorant Champions was held. The tournament's final stages are dated November 23 and 24.

In addition to the action-packed matchups, Red Bull and Riot Games will help casual viewers add a couple of drops to their inventory by tuning into the live stream. This article will cover everything you need to know about the Red Bull Campus Clutch 2023 drops.

All drops available during Valorant Red Bull Campus Clutch 2023, and how to get them

Two drops are available during the ultimate stages of this tournament. They are:

"Clutch" player card

"Clutch" in-game spray

The Clutch player card features a picture of Tactibear, one of the mascots of Valorant, in a helmet as it appears to complete a mission. The Clutch spray features two angel-like wings, following the Red Bull brand's theme.

How to get the "Clutch" player card and "Clutch" spray in Valorant

The "Clutch" player card could be acquired by watching the stream on the Red Bull Twitch channel for one hour on November 23, 2023.

The "Clutch" in-game spray will be available to everyone who tunes in to watch the Red Bull Campus Clutch 2023 semi-finals and the Grand Final on November 24, 2023. The only requirement on your part is that you must watch the stream on the main Red Bull Twitch channel for 1.5 hours.

Additionally, your Riot Games account must be connected to the Twitch account used to watch the stream. If you don't already have that sorted, here is how to do it:

Sign in to your Riot Games account. Log in to your Twitch account. Click your Twitch profile in the top-right. Select Settings and go to Connections. Find Riot Games and click the Connect button. Authorize the connection.

November 24, 2023, will host three matches of the Valorant Red Bull Campus Clutch World Finals 2023. Here is the schedule:

NARODNI GARDA (Czech Republic) vs GARUDA (Indonesia) - 2 am PST / 11 am CET / 3:30 pm IST / 7 pm JST

- 2 am PST / 11 am CET / 3:30 pm IST / 7 pm JST Zen Esports (Peru) vs Valiant PBL (France ) - 4:30 am PST / 1:30 pm CET / 6 pm IST / 9:30 pm JST

) - 4:30 am PST / 1:30 pm CET / 6 pm IST / 9:30 pm JST Grand Finals - 7:30 am PST / 3:30 pm CET / 9 pm IST / 12:30 am JST (next day)

