Red Bull Campus Clutch is a Valorant tournament for college and university students from across the world. Players enrolled in a higher education institution can make teams and participate for a chance to represent their institutes and ultimately their countries at an international stage. 2023 marks the third edition of the tournament, and its finals will take place between November 19-24, 2023 at the Volkswagen Arena in Istanbul, Turkey.

The Indian leg of Valorant Red Bull Campus Clutch will kick off on August 5, 2023, and end on September 10, 2023. This article will give you all the information you need about the registration process, the tournament schedule, and other important aspects.

How to register for Valorant Red Bull Campus Clutch India 2023?

Toutnament banner (Image via Red Bull)

To register for the event, head over to the official page for Red Bull Campus Clutch India. In the Events track, you will see the various dates for the qualifiers. There will be a Register button under each date. Clicking on it will take you to the FACEIT page, where you have to complete your registration.

You should ideally have a team ready in order to participate, to have the most cohesive experience. However, if you don't personally know players you can team up with, you can register on your own and you will be teamed up with other such candidates.

The sign-up window is different based on whether you have a full team or if you wish to be teamed up with others. The following is the registration schedule based on that criteria:

Full five-member team: Sign up close at 6:25 pm IST on August 5, 2023.

Sign up close at 6:25 pm IST on August 5, 2023. Teams with 1-5 members: Sign up opens at 3:30 pm IST on August 5, 2023 and goes on till 6:25 pm IST.

Valorant Red Bull Campus Clutch India 2023: Schedule

Note: This part of the document will be updated once the information is revealed by the tournament's organizers.

Valorant Red Bull Campus Clutch will take place over three stages. The first is the Qualifier Stage, and it will take place on the following days:

Qualifier 3: August 5, 2023

Qualifier 4: August 6, 2023

Qualifier 5: August 12, 2023

Qualifier 6: August 13, 2023

Qualifier 7: August 19, 2023

Qualifier 8: August 20, 2023

Qualifier 9: August 26, 2023

Qualifier 10: August 27, 2023

Qualifier 11: September 2, 2023

Qualifier 12: September 3, 2023

Best performing teams will qualify for the Nationals Level competition, and the finalists from there will represent India at the international tournament in Turkey in November 2023.

Valorant Red Bull Campus Clutch India 2023 FAQs

Who is eligible to play in the tournament?

All players must be above the age of 18 and enrolled in a university. They must be students throughout the Fall 2023 time period. Enrolment involves all undergraduate courses as well as post-graduate and COOP courses. School students doing advanced-placement courses are not eligible for the tournament.

Please keep in mind that each member of the team has to upload proof of enrolment to be eligible for the competition.

What Valorant maps and Agents will be in play during the tournament?

The maps in play during Red Bull Campus Clutch are:

Haven

Bind

Ascent

Fracture

Pearl

Split

Lotus

All Agents eligible for the Valorant Champions 2023 are allowed in this tournament. This includes the latest Sentinel Agent, Deadlock.

What is the prize pool for the tournament?

The winner of the tournament will receive a grand prize of €20,000. This may not look like much compared to the $1million dollar prize pool for Champions 2023, but it is still pretty big for a student-focused competition.