Valorant Run It Back (Episode 7) bundle: Release date, price, weapons, and more

Valorant's Run It Back bundle is the last offering from Riot Games in its tactical shooter to close out the year. It contains popular weapon skins from collections released over the course of the year. At the end of Episode 7 (and by extension 2023), the skins eligible to be part of it range from the ones that came out at the start of Episode 6 Act 1 up to the ones that came out recently in Episode 7 Act 3.

This article contains everything you need to know about the Run It Back Episode 7 bundle.

When does Valorant's Run It Back Episode 7 bundle go live?

This curation of weapon skins from 2023 has been available in the in-game shop since December 27, 2023. Since it is the last offering of the year, and there aren't any new skins in it, there wasn't a lot of marketing from the developer associated with this bundle. There has also not been much buzz around it, so some of you might have missed it.

How long will the Run It Back Episode 7 bundle be available?

The Run It Back 2023 collection will be in the store till the game until the game's servers go offline for pre-patch maintenance on January 9, 2023. This date is based on Pacific Time, so regions that receive the update on January 10, 2023, will be able to access the offerings till then.

All weapons and variants available in Valorant's Run It Back Episode 7

The weapons and their associated skins that will be covered by this bundle are:

Phanton - Magepunk 3.0

Vandal - Oni 2.0

Shorty - Gaia's Vengeance 2.0

Classic - Black.Market

This is an impressive selection of guns, as each of these firearms is used extensively by players. The skins that have been offered are also top-notch, and many players will agree that these are among the best cosmetics that came out this year.

You should also know that once you purchase the skins, you will also have access to all the variants that each of them comes with. As usual, you would have to unlock these using Radianite Points.

How much does Valorant's Run It Back Episode 7 bundle cost?

Valorant's Run It Back Episode 7 bundle comprises skin from the Premium tier. If you purchase the entire bundle, you get it for 4,972 VP. That is 2,128 VP cheaper than the total cost of purchasing these skins individually from the store. This makes the Run It Back bundle a great opportunity to spend money on, similar to Valorant's Night Market.