Valorant Skyesports SEA Championship Playoffs: Schedule, teams, livestream details, and more 

By Adarsh J Kumar
Modified Nov 18, 2022 11:40 PM IST
Skyesports SEA Championship Playoffs (Image via Skyesports)

Skyesports is set to host the Playoffs stage of the SEA Championship for its Valorant audience between November 23-25, 2022. This VCT//OFF SEASON 2022 event will feature two teams from India competing alongside two Southeast Asian sides for a lion's share of the $30,000 prize pool.

The Skyesports SEA Championship will be conducted online, with its two SEA teams competing remotely. The two Indian Valorant sides will be flown over to Bangkok, Thailand, to compete against their SEA opponents on an even playing field.

The organizers are also set to host the Skyesports SEA Championship Afterparty in Bangkok after the event concludes, featuring Velocity Gaming, MITH, and GodSquad. They will also be joined by esteemed content creators from Ampverse and Valorant personalities from India.

Valorant Skyesports SEA Championship Playoffs will kick off on November 23, 2022

As the teams are set for the Skyesports SEA Championship presented by AMD Powered by Ampverse, here's the Match schedule for the big SEA playoffs! Match 1: @MiTHeSports v @officialvlt Match 2: @ggBleed v @GlobalEsportsIn Stay tuned for further updates! https://t.co/y17f9UF9Z0

Teams

The Skyesports SEA Championship kicked off with its qualifier stages as early as November 8, 2022. After two exhilarating sets of qualifiers, the top two Valorant teams from India and SEA Qualifiers have now made it to the playoffs. The four teams competing in the tournament's playoffs and their potential lineups are as such:

Made in Thailand

  • Nantapol "Kongared" Boonying
  • Palapoom "AloNeFillz" Thaikum
  • Kantapon "Kadoom" Kingthong
  • Puwadon "b3ta" Jaisuekul
  • Kititkawin "PTC" Rattanasukol
  • Sattawut "Leaf" Reathong (Coach)

Velocity Gaming

  • Debanjan "DEATHMAKER" Das
  • Tejas "rite2ace" Sawant
  • Sagnik "hellff" Roy
  • Anuj "Amaterasu" Sharma (IGL)
  • Saksham "Deadly10" Aurangabadkar
  • David "Dav" Miljanić (Coach)

Bleed Esports

  • Derrick "Deryeon" Yee
  • Jorell "Retla" Teo
  • Ngô "crazyguy" Anh (IGL)
  • Tyler James "juicy" Aeria
  • Nutchaphon "sScary" Matarat
  • Wong "JayH" Heng
  • Nikola "LEGIJA" Ninić (Coach)

GodSquad (Global Esports)

  • Bhavin "HellrangeR" Kotwani (IGL)
  • Akshay "KappA" Sinkar
  • Ganesh "SkRossi" Gangadhar
  • Abhirup "Lightningfast" Choudhary
  • Jayanth "skillZ" Ramesh
  • Hong "Eraser" Chang-pyo (Coach)
The Last few weeks have been tremendous for us at @skyesportsindia. Our goal was to make it big, just like these 4 teams! What incredible OTs & close games we've had. Next stop, SEA Playoffs!@shivanandysky & I will be in Thailand a day early to set up everything for teams 🇹🇭🇮🇳 twitter.com/skyesportsindi…

Schedule and Format

The Playoffs stage of the Skyesports SEA Championship will be a two-day event held between November 23 - 25, 2022. The schedule for the opening matchups of the tournament is as given below:

Wednesday, November 23, 2022

  • Made in Thailand (MITH) vs Velocity Gaming - Upper Semi-finals - 1 pm IST/ 2.30 ICT/ 3.30 SGT
  • Bleed Esports vs GodSquad (Global Esports) - Upper Semi-finals - 4 pm IST/ 5.30 ICT/ 6.30 SGT

GodSquad, Velocity Gaming, Maid in Thailand, and Bleed Esports will engage in a double-elimination playoff bracket to determine the winners of the Skyesports SEA Championship. All matches will be held in a series of best-of-threes, with the exception of the Grand Finals, which will be a best-of-five entertainer.

Skyesports SEA Championship Playoffs bracket (Image via Skyesports)

When and where to watch

Valorant enthusiasts can tune into on Skyesports’ official handles on YouTube and Twitch to catch the SEA Championship Playoffs live in action. The entire Playoffs stage will be streamed live in Hindi, English, and Thai for viewers worldwide.

The Skyesports SEA Championship Playoffs will commence with the MITH vs Velocity Gaming matchup on November 23, 2022, at 1 pm IST/ 2.30 ICT/ 3.30 SGT.

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
