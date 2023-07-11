valyn Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant Esports consistently delivers marvelous spectacles in the gaming industry. The tactical FPS shooter garners viewers from all across the world and continues to expand each year. That said, VCT (Valorant Champions Tour) allows pro players and teams worldwide to display their talent on the highest stage. Notably, 2023 has been a completely different year for Valorant due to the introduction of franchising.

Thanks to its implementation, teams will now compete in two separate leagues. The franchised sides will have their own leagues, whereas the non-franchised ones will compete in Ascension to reach the top league. The Ascension event just concluded for the Americas region, with Jacob "valyn" Batio grabbing most of the headlines.

Valorant settings utilized by The Guard's valyn

Jacob "valyn" Batio is an American esports player who currently competes for The Guard. He is mainly deployed as a Controller for his team.

valyn began his Valorant journey with a few different teams in NA before landing in Complexity in April 2021. However, after a few months, a string of disappointing results led to him joining a rather new team in The Guard, coached by mCe.

valyn became the IGL (In-game Leader) for The Guard and led a squad of fresh recruits to compete in NA. The Guard took everyone by storm and dominated the NA region. They even qualified for an international event, the VCT Stage 1: Masters Reykjavik, in 2022.

valyn is a smart player with amazing utility usage. Capable of clutching-up rounds for his team, he proved himself as an IGL by taking a young side to the top. Despite The Guard's failure to enter franchising, valyn and his squad stuck together. They won the Ascension event and successfully made it to the VCT Americas League.

Knowing valyn's Valorant settings could prove very helpful for those who wish to improve their prospects. This could be especially helpful for those who enjoy playing Controller Agents like Brimstone and Omen. valyn's Valorant settings and equipment for 2023 are listed below

Note: This data was procured from prosettings.net

Mouse settings

DPI: 1600

Sensitivity: 0.15

eDPI: 240

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Red

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 3

Inner Line Thickness: 1

Inner Line Offset: 3

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: E

Use/Equip Ability 2: Mouse Button 5

Use/Equip Ability 3: C

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map Settings

Rotate: Fixed

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: Off

Minimap Size: 1.2

Minimap Zoom: 1

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: On

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: On

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Yellow(Deuteranopia)

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Black

Mousepad: Logitech G640

Keyboard: Razer Huntsman Mini

Headset: Logitech G Pro X Headset

Pc Specs

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070

Acquiring valyn’s settings should be helpful and imbue players with a good boost. However, they must train independently by playing matches regularly and having a dedicated warm-up routine.

Poll : 0 votes