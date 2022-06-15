VCT 2022 NA Stage 2 Challengers Group standings after Week 5: All teams qualified for Playoffs

After several exciting clashes over the last five weeks, the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) NA Stage 2 Challengers finally came to an end on Sunday. With eight teams qualifying for the Playoffs, the final phase of the tournament will begin in the next few days, where the top teams of the region will have one last battle for slots at the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen, the first international Valorant LAN event with fans at the arena.

A total of twelve teams have participated in the Group Stage event, where they were divided into two different groups consisting of six teams each. Each team played five games in the Group Stage against the other five teams in the same group in a single round-robin format. With the end of the Group Stage, the top four teams from each group qualified for the Playoffs and will now compete for the final two slots in the upcoming Copenhagen Masters.

VCT 2022 NA Stage 2 Challengers standings

North America is certainly one of the most competitive regions in the Valorant esports scene. With several big organizations and excellent teams, the region never ceases to amaze Valorant fans with its astonishing gameplay. The entire Group Stage was filled with excitement and emotion, with four teams sadly having to say goodbye at the end of it all.

Fans witnessed six matches (three matches in Group A and three in Group B) on the final weekend of the VCT 2022 NA Stage 2 Challengers Group Stage. Here are the results of all six matches:

Group A

XSET vs TSM - 2-0 (Split 13-9 and Haven 13-9)

(Split 13-9 and Haven 13-9) NRG Esports vs. The Guard - 2-1 (Bind 11-13, Haven 13-10, and Split 13-6)

(Bind 11-13, Haven 13-10, and Split 13-6) 100 Thieves vs Ghost Gaming - 0-2 (Breeze 11-13 and Icebox 6-13)

Group B

FaZe Clan vs Evil Geniuses - 2-0 (Icebox 15-8 and Breeze 13-9)

(Icebox 15-8 and Breeze 13-9) Cloud9 vs. Sentinels - 2-0 (Haven 13-2 and Ascent 13-7)

(Haven 13-2 and Ascent 13-7) OpTic Gamings vs. Luminosity Gaming - 2-0 (Split 14-12 and Ascent 13-8)

Here are the final standings at the end of the Group Stage:

Group A standings

XSET - 4W, 1L - 8 Points Ghost Gaming - 4W, 1L - 8 Points 100 Thieves - 3W, 2L - 6 Points NRG Esports - 2W, 3L - 4 Points The Guard- 1W, 4L - 2 Points TSM - 1W, 4L - 2 Points

Group B standings

OpTic Gaming - 4W, 1L - 8 Points FaZe Clan - 3W, 2L - 6 Points Evil Geniuses - 3W, 1L - 6 Points Luminosity Gaming - 3W, 1L - 6 Points Cloud9 - 2W, 3L - 4 Points Sentinels - 0W, 5L - 0 Points

Listed below are the teams who have qualified for the VCT NA Stage 2 Challengers Playoffs:

XSET (Group A winner)

Ghost Gaming (Group A first runner-up)

100 Thieves (Group A second runner-up)

NRG Esports (Group A third runner-up)

OpTic Gaming (Group B winner)

FaZe Clan (Group B first runner-up)

Evil Geniuses (Group B second runner-up)

Luminosity Gaming (Group B third runner-up)

Unfortunately, a few big teams failed to make it through to the Playoffs. Regardless, Valorant fans can watch all of the upcoming matches in the VCT NA Stage 2 Challengers Playoffs live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels from June 17, 2022 onwards.

