VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul: All playoff teams ranked on eco and anti-eco round win-rate

The much-anticipated bracket stage of VCT Champions 2022 has commenced, pitching eight teams against one another in a rigorous double-elimination format. The past group stage helped the tournament pick eight of the best-performing teams from sixteen eligible ones.

The remaining rosters are expected to give their best into the soon-to-start playoffs for a chance to reach the grand finals. Each of them will have only two chances before being knocked out of the tournament. After all, only one team gets to lift the gold-embellished conical trophy.

Statistics involving players and teams from the erstwhile group play are interesting too, letting fans take more insights. One of the most intriguing statistics involves the eco and anti-eco rounds that the playoff teams faced in their recent group matchups.

Eco round win-rate (Image via Twitter / @willminder / rib.gg)

This article will reveal the win rate of all eight playoff teams in eco and anti-eco rounds, and rank them based on their performance in the eco rounds.

Ranking the playoff teams in VCT Champions Istanbul based on their eco and anti-eco rounds in group play

8) LOUD

LOUD has presented a fairly strong performance in the VCT 2022 and the ongoing Valorant Champions. However, their eco round performances were demoralizing, compared to other teams. Such rounds are never easy to deal with and the Brazilian prodigy roster's efforts weren't enough.

LOUD did not win any of the the seven eco rounds they faced in the VCT Champions 2022 group stage. However, they won nine out of twelve anti-eco rounds.

7) FNATIC

One of EMEA's best teams, FNATIC, showcased impressive performances in their recent games at the VCT Champions 2022. The diverse roster made it to the playoffs after staying strong throughout their group play series. However, their eco and anti-eco round win-rate isn't impressive.

Fnatic won only one out of the nine eco rounds. They also lost a lot of anti-eco rounds, six out of thirteen to be exact. So, the team definitely does not feature eco stats to boast about.

6) FunPlus Phoenix

FunPlus Phoenix put forward a ravishing performance in the group play series. They fought through elimination and decider matchups to reach the playoffs and are expected to be a force to be reckoned with in the bracket stage. That said, their eco round performance isn't very exciting.

The EMEA beasts won only one among the four eco rounds they committed to. Then again, it is difficult to win against rifles with pistols in Valorant. This can be proved by FPX's dominance in anti-eco rounds that fetched them an 80% win-rate.

5) Leviatán

The South American underdog roster, Leviatán is currently in their prime and is expected to give their opponents a very tough time in the VCT Champions 2022 bracket stage. Their eco performance isn't top-notch, but satisfactory. However, they are not the top among their competitors in the anti-eco rounds either.

Leviatán won two out of six eco rounds and four out of six anti-eco rounds in group play. Nevertheless, they qualified for the bracket stage effortlessly, and that is what matters the most.

4) XSET

With one of the two North American rosters in the bracket stage, XSET has a strong chance of moving beyond the bracket stage. XSET's overall performance in the group stage was impressive and they also posed a satisfactory eco round performance. However, they lost a lot of anti-eco rounds, which is surprising.

XSET won three out of nine eco rounds and lost three out of five anti-eco rounds in the past group stage of VCT Champions 2022.

3) OpTiC Gaming

Anti-eco round win-rate (Image via Twitter / @willminder / rib.gg)

One of North America's favorites, OpTiC Gaming did not have to face many eco rounds due to their dominating performance in VCT Champions 2022 group play. They won both back-to-back matchups, etching their spot in the bracket stage. However, they could win only two out of the five eco rounds they committed to.

However, OpTiC established their power in anti-eco rounds against opponents, winning all six rounds they faced. They did not allow any opportunity to win a round escape.

2) Team Liquid

One of the top EMEA teams, Team Liquid won a considerable number of their eco rounds in VCT Champions 2022 group stage. The ScreaM-led team displays sheer discipline, which lets them win over the fiercest of opponents.

According to the statistics, Liquid won three out of seven eco rounds, establishing a 42.9% win-rate. They also won six out of nine anti-eco rounds, which is satisfactory.

1) DRX

Another underdog team on the playoffs list, DRX has showcased brilliant plays and is one of the top-performing rosters in the erstwhile group stage. They feature the best win-rate in eco rounds and second-best win-rate in anti-eco rounds so far.

DRX won three out of six eco rounds and dominated five out of six anti-eco rounds, which is quite impressive when compared to other teams.

As mentioned before, the eco round win-rate is usually low for most teams, including the top ones. However, anti-eco rounds can have a hundred percent win-rate and OpTiC Gaming has achieved that perfection in VCT Champions 2022.

