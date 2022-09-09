VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul: All playoff teams ranked on pistol round win-rate

The prestigious year-end tournament, VCT Champions Istanbul, is headed into the playoffs today after the conclusion of a thrilling group stage. The event started with sixteen teams, out of which only eight remain. It is worthwhile to recall some notable team performances in the erstwhile matchups.

One of the most exhilarating rounds in Valorant happens to be the introductory one, which involves pistols only. Pistols are powerful weapons, especially the Sheriff, but require accuracy on the player's part to be effective. As a result, teams with the best pistol round performance statistics deserve a hearty mention.

This article will reveal the top ten teams in VCT Champions Istanbul who qualified for the playoffs and unleashed their sheer accuracy in the pistol rounds.

Here's how the playoff teams in VCT Champions Istanbul did in group stage pistol rounds

8) Team Liquid

A fan-favorite team from EMEA, Team Liquid represents a perfect blend of strong firepower and successful strategies. However, as statistics from their group stage matchups suggest, the Scream-led team wasn't efficient in pistol rounds.

Team Liquid only won three out of the fourteen pistol rounds they encountered in the group stage.

7) LOUD

The Brazilian prodigies shone through most of their matchups in the group stage. They entered the bracket stage after defeating Zeta Division in the final decider match for Group B. That said, they have had a hard time with pistols in all their encounters at the VCT Champions 2022.

According to statistics, LOUD has won only six pistol rounds out of the fourteen they faced. It's better than Team Liquid's stats but may not be thrilling for LOUD's fans.

6) XSET

As one of the two North American favorites to qualify for the playoffs, XSET has surprised many fans with their notable performances in the group stage. They did fairly well in the pistol rounds, securing a 50% win rate.

XSET faced a total of ten pistol rounds in their erstwhile group matchups and managed to win five out of them.

5) FNATIC

The Boaster-led Valorant powerhouse is another EMEA favorite ready to strike off their opponents in the upcoming bracket stage. FNATIC did considerably well in their pistol rounds during the group stage, winning half of their encounters.

FNATIC faced sixteen pistol rounds in their group matchups and emerged victorious in eight of them.

4) FunPlus Phoenix

FunPlus Phoenix is undoubtedly one of the most influential teams in the ongoing tournament. The winner of Masters Copenhagen is another prodigy roster from EMEA, which also boasts a good pistol-round win rate.

FPX won eight of the fourteen pistol rounds they faced in their group matchups, which brings the win-rate percentage to 57.1%.

3) OpTic Gaming

OpTic impressed everyone with their sheer performance in the group stage of VCT Champions Istanbul. The North American roster features some of the finest talents and is regarded as one of the strongest contenders in the ongoing tournament.

As expected, OpTic's pistol-round performance was impressive too. The team won seven of the twelve pistol rounds they encountered, garnering a win rate of 58.3%.

2) DRX

One of the most dominating teams in VCT Champions is DRX, who secured their spot in the playoffs after two easy wins over FURIA and 100 Thieves. As expected, they dominated most of the pistol rounds encountered.

The South Korean roster won five out of eight pistol rounds, which comes out to be a note-worthy 62.5% win rate.

1) Leviatán

Topping this ranked list is Leviatán, the South American powerhouse who has been in tremendous form in VCT Champions 2022 so far. The Argentine organization signed the Chilean prodigies in 2021 and hasn't looked back ever since.

Leviatán has won every one of their eight pistol rounds in the group stages, which is extremely impressive.

VCT Champions 2022 will head onto the bracket stage today, pitching the eligible eight teams in a series of upper and lower rounds following a double-elimination format. Many more exciting pistol rounds are yet to come as the tournament tests every team's discipline and firepower to the fullest.

Who do you think will win the Valorant Champions 2022? Let us know in the comments section below!

