VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul Day 5 highlights: ZETA DIVISION wins, Team Liquid survives elimination

VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul Group Stage Day 5 was full of high-stakes contests. In a highly anticipated affair, BOOM Esports lost to ZETA DIVISION, resulting in their elimination.

Meanwhile, EDward Gaming went up against Team Liquid. The latter won by a landslide and secured a clean 2-0 scoreline. With that being said, there were multiple highlight moments on Day 5.

Top highlights from VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul Day 5

Day 5 of the Group Stage featured a total of three matches in a best-of-three format:

BOOM Esports vs ZETA DIVISION (Match 1): Haven (13-11), Pearl (11-13), and Fracture (2-13).

Haven (13-11), Pearl (11-13), and Fracture (2-13). EDward Gaming vs Team Liquid (Match 2): Bind (5-13) and Breeze (12-14).

1) BOOM Esports eliminated

BOOM Esports played against ZETA DIVISION. Both teams had to pour in all of their efforts as the outcome would determine their fate in the VCT tournament. BOOM managed to scrape a win on the first map but suffered defeats on the other two, resulting in their elimination.

The map ban sequence went as follows:

BME banned Icebox; ZETA banned Breeze; BME picked Haven; ZETA picked Pearl; BME banned Bind; ZETA banned Ascent; Fracture was selected as map 3.

2) Liquid takes a flawless win

Team Liquid had their elimination match against EDward Gaming. Showing immense prowess, the former won with a 2-0 scoreline. It was a one-sided match on Bind as Liquid won 5-13.

While Edward Gaming put in a more valiant effort on Breeze map 2, they still saw defeat with a 12-14 scoreline and got eliminated from VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul.

The map ban sequence went as follows:

EDG banned Haven; TL banned Fracture; EDG picked Bind; TL picked Breeze; EDG banned Ascent; TL banned Pearl; Icebox was selected as map 3.

3) ZETA Laz comes in clutch with four kills

In the sixth round of Haven, Map 1, Laz managed to kill four players from BOOM Esports' squad. His impeccable display clinched the round for his team, as they looked to stage a resurgence.

Laz landed Operator shots on three enemies and finished off the round with a crisp headshot with his Headhunter.

4) ZETA Laz aces

In the 24th and final round of Pearl, Map 2, Laz managed to take down the planter with his Operator and Headhunter ability. Shortly thereafter, he used the latter to kill the last enemy with a crisp headshot.

5) EDG ZmjjKK carves out a crucial round

EDG ZmjjKK was successful in clinching a crucial round for his team. After taking the opening kills and securing the B site on Bind, map 1, he dispatched four opponents and secured the win.

6) TL Jamppi

In the 22nd round of Breeze, Map 2, Team Liquid had a half-buy where Jamppi could not purchase a proper weapon. However, he still had his trusty Headhunter, which he utilized with his positioning skills and managed to take out three enemies. Thanks to his valiant efforts, the team secured another round on map 1.

Schedule for Day 6

Here's the schedule for Day 6 of the Group Stage of VCT Champion 2022 Istanbul:

FURIA Esports vs. Fnatic (Match D4 ): Monday, September 5 - 8:00 am PDT / 5:00 pm CEST / 8:30 pm IST.

): Monday, September 5 - 8:00 am PDT / 5:00 pm CEST / 8:30 pm IST. KRU Esports vs. XERXIA Esports (Match C4): Monday, September 5 - 5:00 am PDT/ 2:00 pm CEST/ 5:30 pm IST.

With anticipation building at each stage, VCT fans will definitely relish Day 6.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul