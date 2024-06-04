VCT Masters Shanghai Showmatch: Players, teams, schedule, and more

The VCT Masters Shanghai Showmatch is set to take place on June 9, 2024, before the Grand Finals of the tournament. The showmatch exists to provide entertainment while also pitting some of the best streamers and players of the game against each other in surprisingly formidable lineups.

In this article, we explore all the details surrounding the VCT Masters Shanghai Showmatch, including the players in each team, the schedule, and the big reveal about Valorant's new map.

Lizhi and Mixwell to lead teams in the VCT Masters Shanghai Showmatch

The Valorant Champions Tour has revealed on its official X channel that the VCT Masters Shanghai Showmatch will be led by Lizhi and Mixwell, pitting Team China against Team International.

With interesting rosters in both teams, the showmatch is sure to have ample competitive flair to it. This is especially true when one considers the fact that most of the participants are streamers who play competitive matches at the highest ranks.

Team China is a complete mixed bag. LIZHI and EQ 118 are the only native Valorant players in the team. DANK1NG is a professional Counter-Strike player for Tyloo, and XiaoJue is a former Overwatch pro who currently plays PUBG at the professional level. Zhang Yan Qi is a Chinese singer and idol who likely has no prior gaming experience.

On the other hand, Team International is much more balanced. m1xwell is a former Counter-Strike professional who is now a streamer for Team Heretics. DoHyeon was also an Overwatch pro a while back, and the remaining members of the team are all players and streamers who are well known in the gaming community. Spicyuuu is well known for her quirky personality and impressive gameplay.

VCT Masters Shanghai Showmatch: Teams and players

The teams and the players in this showmatch are as follows:

Team China

Xuěnǎi " LIZHI " lìzhī (IGL)

" lìzhī (IGL) Lyu " DANK1NG " Zhenghao

" Zhenghao EQ 118

Zhang Yan Qi

Yu "XiaoJue" Shiyao

Team International

Óscar "m1xwell" Cañellas Colocho (IGL)

Cañellas Colocho (IGL) Kim "DoHyeon " Do-hyeon

" Do-hyeon Hiromichi "mittiii" Urahigashi

Urahigashi "Spicyuuu"

John "Masayoshi" Cable

VCT Masters Shanghai Showmatch: Where to watch & schedule

The Showmatch takes place just before the VCT Masters Shanghai Grand Final (Image via Riot Games)

Valorant fans who are attending the VCT Masters Shanghai finals at the Mercedez Benz Arena in Shanghai will be able to witness this showmatch unfurl right in front of their eyes.

Others can catch the showmatch livestream on June 9, 2024, at 0:00 PDT / 2:00 am CET / 12:30 pm IST / 3:00 pm CST.

Here are the links to the livestreams:

To watch Team International vs Team China on Twitch: Click here

To watch Team International vs Team China on YouTube: Click here

New map to be revealed at the VCT Masters Shanghai Showmatch

A new Valorant map is set to be revealed in the VCT Masters Shanghai Showmatch. The match itself will be played on this map, as reported by the game's official X handle.

This will be the first mainline map addition to the title after Sunset, which was released in August 2023, along with Episode 7 Act 3. No other information is available about the map currently.