VCT Masters Tokyo 2023 Playoffs Day 2 highlights: Fnatic dominate NRG, Paper Rex fend off DRX, and more

The VCT Masters Tokyo 2023 Playoffs stage is in full swing, with the first set of games being officially played out. Day 2 was marked by Fnatic's destruction and complete outclassing of NRG. At the same time, Paper Rex once again got the better of DRX despite star player Ilya "something" Petrov not being available for play due to visa issues and Patiphan "CGRS" Posri filling in his place in the roster.

The second day of VCT Masters Tokyo 2023 Playoffs had some great individual moments and clutches worth remembering, which made fans and viewers go wild.

Everything to know about VCT Masters Tokyo 2023 Playoffs Day 2

The second day featured a long-awaited matchup between NRG and Fnatic, followed by the Pacific Finals rematch featuring Paper Rex and DRX.

Match results

Here are the results of the matches played today in VCT Masters Tokyo 2023 Playoffs Day 2

Fnatic vs NRG (Match 1): Fracture (13-9) and Bind (13-4)

Fracture (13-9) and Bind (13-4) Paper Rex vs DRX (Match 2): Split (13-10) and Bind (13-10)

Top highlights

Players like Emir "Alfajer" Ali Beder and Wang "Jinggg" Jing Jie had standout performances on the second day to lead their teams to victory. Both matches featured a display of intensive mechanical skill, great mid-round calls, and map movements to outsmart each other. Here are the best moments from VCT Masters Tokyo 2023 Playoffs Day 2:

1) Crashies keeps NRG in the game with the Guardian

Austin "crashies" Roberts came up clutch for NRG on Round 19 as he punished a panicked Fnatic with crisp headshots using the Guardian. Crashies secured three kills on his own to put the eighth round on the board for NRG. Unfortunately, this play would not be enough as Fnatic managed to close out Fracture in the end.

2) Alfajer is a human aimbot

Alfajer is often considered one of the best players in the world, and he showcased exactly why that is the case in Fnatic's bonus round against NRG on Bind. He landed some extremely clean shots to even out the odds before landing a ridiculous shot onto Ardis "ardiis" Svarenieks. The round also featured NRG's IGL Pujan "FiNESSE" Mehta clutching out the 1v2 situation, making it a very exciting series of events.

3) f0rsakeN returns to his signature agent with a bang

Jason "f0rsakeN" Susanto has transitioned to a flex role for Paper Rex since the arrival of something. However, the Russian's absence today against DRX meant that f0rsaken was back on his iconic Jett, where he has made countless highlight plays over the years. The Indonesian superstar took the 12th round on Split by storm with a hyper-aggressive play to secure four kills.

4) Rb's trigger discipline secures the clutch

Goo "Rb" Sang-min has been DRX's most consistent player at Masters Tokyo despite the team's erratic performances. Rb played a beautiful Round 16 on Split with incredible patience and precise aim. This allowed him to win the crucial 1v2 and start a comeback for DRX.

5) Jinggg closes out the half with four kills

Jinggg is one of the most explosive and aggressive players in the VCT circuit. He showcased this aggression against DRX in the final round of the first half of Bind. He fearlessly shut down the Showers push before anchoring down the site to get a clean 4k to give Paper Rex a comfortable lead.

Standings

The end of VCT Masters Tokyo 2023 Playoffs Day 2 saw Paper Rex and Fnatic move forward in the Upper Bracket, where they will face each other for a spot in the Upper Bracket finals and secure a Top three finish. The winner of this match will play against the winner of Evil Geniuses versus Team Liquid. NRG and DRX have fallen to the lower bracket, where they will face off in an elimination match.

Schedule for Day 3

Fans worldwide can watch Day 3 of VCT Masters Tokyo 2023 Playoffs on the official Valorant Twitch and YouTube. Alternatively, they can tune into watch parties conducted by popular streamers such as Tarik and TenZ. The games scheduled for tomorrow are:

DRX vs NRG - Sunday, June 18 - 8:30 am IST / 5:00 am CEST / 8:00 pm PDT (Saturday, June 17).

Sunday, June 18 - 8:30 am IST / 5:00 am CEST / 8:00 pm PDT (Saturday, June 17). EDward Gaming vs LOUD - Sunday, June 18 - 11:30 am IST / 8:00 am CEST / 11:00 pm PDT (Saturday, June 17).

