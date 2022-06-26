OpTic Gaming vs. XSET: VCT Stage 2 NA Challengers Grand Finals - Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The VCT 2022 Stage 2 NA Challengers is barrelling towards its conclusion, with the Grand Finals matchup scheduled to begin in a few hours. OpTic Gaming will take on XSET in a best-of-five matchup to determine North America's (NA) top contender for the Stage 2 Masters: Copenhagen.

The Grand Finals matchup is the culmination of seven weeks of exciting performances. With NA having two VCT Masters slots, OpTic and XSET have already qualified for the Stage 2 Masters. However, a victory in the Grand Finals will grant the winner a favorable seeding in the Masters: Copenhagen.

OpTic Gaming vs. XSET: Who will be the winners of VCT 2022 Stage 2 NA Challengers?

OpTic Gaming reigns as one of North America's most consistent Valorant rosters, with the Masters: Reykjavik serving as their most recent achievement. XSET will take the fight to them in this Grand Final fixture in an attempt to seal a favorable spot in their first-ever VCT Masters.

XSET fell to OpTic Gaming in the upper bracket finals just two days ago. The two teams will lock horns in this exciting rematch and compete in a best-of-five series to decide the winner.

Predictions

OpTic Gaming will enter the Grand Finals of the VCT 2022 Stage 2 NA Challengers as favorites to win the matchup. In addition to being a consistent performer, OpTic Gaming is the North American region's most experienced roster, having played at almost every major VCT event so far.

Optic defeated names like FaZe Clan, Cloud9, Sentinels, Luminosity, EG, and XSET to make their way to the Grand Finals. Their recent victories can certainly give them the momentum they need to topple their opponents. When combined with the firepower of players like yay and Victor, OpTic Gaming can be a threatening opponent to teams from all over the world.

So far in VCT history, XSET has never had the opportunity to represent its region in a major LAN event. However, after qualifying for the Masters: Copenhagen, XSET will be up against the top Valorant teams worldwide.

In the Stage 2 NA Challengers, they managed to defeat teams like NRG, The Guard, TSM, 100 Thieves, and FaZe Clan to seal their spot in the Grand Finals. However, with the Grand Finals being their third best-of-five series in three days, fatigue and lack of preparation time may hinder XSET's path to a title victory.

Head-to-head

OpTic Gaming has met XSET in an official matchup a total of nine times. While OpTic has won seven head-to-head encounters out of those, XSET has only managed to win two. OpTic also has a running streak of four wins against XSET.

The two teams have also played each other twice in VCT 2022. Their most recent encounter was in the upper bracket finals of the Stage 2 NA Challengers, where OpTic defeated XSET by a 3-1 scoreline.

head to head results between OpTic Gaming and XSET (Image via VLR.gg)

Recent results

In terms of recent results, OpTic Gaming has been a consistent performer at the NA Challengers. So far in the tournament, OpTic has six wins out of their seven matches. XSET, on the other hand, has six wins out of eight matches.

Both teams made it out of the Group Stage as the number one seed from their respective groups with a 4-1 record. XSET's only loss in the playoffs was against OpTic.

Recent results of OpTic Gaming and XSET (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential lineups

OpTic Gaming

Austin " crashies " Roberts

" Roberts Victor " Victor " Wong

" Wong Jimmy " Marved " Nguyen

" Nguyen Jaccob " yay " Whiteaker

" Whiteaker Pujan "FNS" Mehta

XSET

Jordan " AYRIN " He

" He Brendan " BcJ " Jensen

" Jensen Rory " dephh " Jackson

" Jackson Zachary " zekken " Patrone

" Patrone Matthew "Cryocells" Panganiban

When and where to watch

Valorant enthusiasts can catch the action live on VCT's official channels on YouTube and Twitch. Fans can also watch the livestream at official watch parties held by players and content creators from all over the world.

OpTic Gaming will take on XSET in the Grand Finals of VCT 2022 Stage 2 EMEA Challengers on June 27 at 01.30 AM IST/ June 26, 2022, at 01.00 PM PDT/ 04.00 PM EDT.

