NRG Esports vs 100 Thieves: VCT NA LCQ —Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The VCT 2022 NA Last Chance Qualifiers (LCQ) kicked off on August 4, featuring some of North America's finest talents. Eight participating teams will compete over ten days for a chance to claim the final slot for the region at the upcoming Valorant Champions Istanbul.

NRG Esports will face 100 Thieves on Day 2 of the tournament as they fight to continue in its upper bracket. A best-of-three series between the sides in an Upper Quarterfinals fixture will ultimately decide which side will face FaZe Clan in the Upper Semifinals.

NRG Esports vs 100 Thieves: Who will win opening match of VCT NA Last Chance Qualifiers?

NRG Esports and 100 Thieves are among North America's most reputed Valorant rosters. However, both organizations have been far away from the limelight, considering their recent performances.

Fans of North American Valorant are thrilled to watch two top contenders fight it out at VCT NA LCQ as they contest the opportunity to participate in their first major international Valorant LAN of 2022.

Predictions

NRG Esports and 100 Thieves are on equal footing as they enter the Upper Quarterfinals tie. Both organizations have been away from Valorant esports since the conclusion of their Stage 2 NA Challengers campaigns in June.

However, after more than a month of preparation, they are ready to join OpTic Gaming and XSET as North America's representatives for the Valorant Champions 2022.

NRG started the year as one of NA's top sides by claiming the 9th-10th spots at the Stage 1 NA Challengers. As they progressed to Stage 2, the roster finished the NA Challengers with an improved 4th place finish.

In comparison, 100 Thieves also bagged a 9th-10th place in Stage 1, which they topped with a 5th-6th spot finish in Stage 2.

Neither team has made changes to their rosters since their last VCT appearance. Nevertheless, the two organizations are equipped with tier-1 talent capable of competing at the highest level in Valorant esports.

The matchup between NRG and 100 Thieves will be close, with the outcome likely to favor the former. However, fans can expect a three-map thriller that is sure to keep them on their toes.

Head-to-head

NRG and 100 Thieves have played against each other twice in VCT history. Their first encounter was during the VCT 2021 NA Stage 1 Challengers 3, where the former emerged with a 2-1 victory.

Their only meeting, in 2022, was at the Stage 2 NA Challengers Group Stage, where 100 Thieves managed to claim a 2-0 victory.

Recent results

Both organizations are yet to play a match since they concluded their Stage 2 VCT campaigns. In terms of recent results, NRG has won three out of their previous five matchups, with victories over teams like Evil Geniuses, Ghost Gaming, and The Guard to their credit. NRG finished the NA Challengers in 4th place.

100 Thieves, on the other hand, have claimed only two wins in their last matches, with their only victories coming against FaZe Clan and NRG Esports. They managed to bag a 5th-6th finish at the Stage 2 NA Challengers.

Recent results of NRG and 100 Thieves (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential lineups

NRG Esports

Sam "s0m" Oh

Daniel "eeiu" Vucenovic

Ian "tex" Botsch

James "hazed" Cobb

Ethan "Ethan" Arnold

Josh "JoshRT" Lee (Coach)

100 Thieves

Peter "Asuna" Mazuryk

Derrek "Derrek" Ha

Brenden "stellar" McGrath (IGL)

William "Will" Cheng

Sean "bang" Bezerra

Sean "sgares" Gares (Coach)

Where to watch

Fans can tune into VCT's official accounts on Twitch and YouTube to watch the VCT 2022 NA Last Chance Qualifiers live. NRG Esports will take on 100 Thieves in an Upper Quarterfinals matchup on Friday, August 5 at 1:00 pm PDT/10:00 pm CEST/1:30 am IST (next day).

