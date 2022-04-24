VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik Day 11 results: OpTic joins Loud in Grand Final, best moments, and more

The second-last day of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik ended with OpTic Gaming reaching the Grand Final, eliminating the Japanese side Zeta Division in the Lower Final last night. With just two teams remaining in the competition, the North American side will now face Brazil's Loud in the Grand Final tonight, with only one taking home the title and lion-share of the prize pool.

Though the match between OpTic Gaming and Zeta Division was almost a one-sided affair, there were several moments for the fans to cheer about last night. The North American side delivered an excellent performance to stop the dream run of Zeta Division in the VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik.

Everything to know about VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik Day 11

Fans witnessed an exciting best-of-five series in the VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik Playoffs between North America's OpTic Gaming and Japan's Zeta Division.

Match result

OpTic Gaming secured a flawless victory against their Japanese opposition last night. Here are the results from last night's match:

OpTic Gaming vs Zeta Division (3-0): Haven (15-13), Fracture (13-5), and Bind (13-8)

Best moments from Day 11

Here are some of the best moments from yesterday's game at the VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik:

Yay's unnatural Operator flick:

It was the 9th round on Haven and OpTic was on the defending side. Yay had an Operator in hand and was defending the A-site. He took one down in the A-short and repositioned himself for the enemies coming from A-long.

Opponent's Jett used his updraft to enter the Site. But Yay, with an unnatural Operator flick, took him down. The shot stunned everyone watching the game.

SugarZ3ro's 3K to force the match to second OT:

It was the 26th round of the match and Zeta Division was on the defending side. It was a must-win round for Zeta to stay in the game.

OpTic took control of the A-site and planted the Spike. However, Zeta Division's SugarZ3ro popped up big and jumped from A-heaven to take out three members of OpTic and helped his team to take control of the side once again.

Laz's 3K to win Thrifty:

It was the 9th round on Fracture and Zeta Division was trailing by two rounds at that time. After losing a couple of rounds, they were forced to go for a semi-buy.

However, Zeta Division's Laz secured a 3K with his crisp aim of securing a Thrifty round for his team. He received the perfect support from Crow, who eliminated the other two in that round.

Zeta Tenn's 4k in Eco-round:

Zeta Division's Tenn popped up big to secure the second round for his team on Bind. The Japanese side won the Thrifty round thanks to Tenn's excellent 4K.

It was the sixth round on Bind and Zeta Division was forced to go with a semi-buy in that round. However, Tenn took two down from OpTic with two headshots with Sheriff and eliminated the other two by using Raze's Showstopper and Paint Shells. His 4K in the round helped secure a vital round for his team while under pressure.

Marved's Ace:

OpTic Gaming's Marved played exceptionally well last night. He was the most consistent player on the team last night and became the MVP with a 278 ACS.

However, his Ace on Bind was a proper example of his all-round gameplay in yesterday's game. He eliminated four with his precise Vandal spray while the other with his Orbital Strike to complete his Ace in that round.

Day 12 schedule

It is the final day of the Reykjavik Masters. One team will be crowned champions tonight while the other will return home with the Silver medal. Here is the schedule for today's game:

Loud vs OpTic Gaming - Grand-Final - April 24, 2022 (10.00 PDT/ 17:00 GMT/ 2:00 JST/22:30 IST)

The Grand-Final of the VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik will be broadcast live on the Valorant Champions Tour media platforms, including YouTube and Twitch.

