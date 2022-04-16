VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik Day 6 results: DRX wins, OpTic Gaming defeats The Guard, top 5 highlights, and more

Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik Playoffs Day 6 provided top-notch entertainment, and fans enjoyed every bit of it.

As the competition nears the final stage, the teams are giving it their all. Magical moments, thrilling comebacks, and intense battles made Day 6 perfect for spectators.

Everything to know about VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik Day 6

Two matches were played on the second day of VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik Playoffs: the first was between Paper Rex and DRX, while the second was between The Guard and OpTic Gaming.

Match results

Fans enjoyed two back-to-back trilling encounters last night. Here are the results:

Paper Rex vs DRX (1-2): Haven (13-10), Bind (8-13), and Ascent (8-13) The Guard vs OpTic Gaming (2-1): Icebox (7-13), Haven (13-7) and Fracture (11-13)

Top five highlights from Day 6

Here are the best moments from last night's VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik matches:

1) PRX Jinggg finishes of in style:

Paper Rex's Jinggg pulled off a 1v4 clutch in the final round of the Haven to secure the map in their favor. The APAC side was behind after the end of the first half but pulled off an excellent comeback in the second half to take the lead in the series.

2) Stax's 1v4 ACE Clutch:

Pulling off a 1v4 clutch while completing an Ace, DRX's Stax secured a vital round for his team. It was the fifth round of the first half on Bind and the Korean side was on attack. DRX tried to hit the B-site but lost four members in the process. Stax traded one out but found himself in a 1v4 situation. With his calm and composed gameplay, along with his mechanical skill, the Korean pulled off an unnatural clutch.

3) BuZz's 8 HP 4K:

It was the very first round on Ascent, and DRX was on attack. BuZz was playing Chamber and was reduced to just 8 HP in the early stages of the round. However, he managed to take out two with his Headhunter and later switched to Classic to eliminate the final two members of Paper Rex and secure a 4K with just 8 HP.

4) Another Yay magic:

Yay with Chamber continued to be a nightmare for the opposition in the VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik. The Guard tasted the Yay magic in the second round of the Icebox, when the OpTic Gaming star took an Ace to secure the second round for his team. Yay elimated four with his Headhunter and took the last man down with the Bulldog.

5) Marved's Ace:

The 16th round was on the final map of Fracture, and OpTic Gaming was down 10-5 on their defense. The Guard planted the Spike on B-site. Marved became instrumental in that round by taking an Ace and securing the sixth round on the board.

Day 7 schedule

The losing teams from the last two days will start their journey tonight in Lower Bracket. Here is the schedule for Day 7:

Team Liquid vs Zeta Division - Lower Bracket Round 1 - 16 April 2022 (10.00 PDT/ 17:00 GMT/ 2:00 JST/22:30 IST)

- Lower Bracket Round 1 - 16 April 2022 (10.00 PDT/ 17:00 GMT/ 2:00 JST/22:30 IST) The Guard vs Paper Rex - Lower Bracket Round 1 - 16 April 2022 (13.00 PDT/ 20:00 GMT/ 9:00 JST/1:30 IST Next Day)

All the elimination matches of the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik Day 7 matches will be broadcast live on the Valorant Champions Tour media platforms, including YouTube and Twitch.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee