VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Day 3 highlights: DRX qualifies for playoffs, OpTic eliminates LOUD, and more

VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Day 3 recap (Image via Riot Games)
Pratiti Dhang
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Jul 13, 2022 12:39 PM IST

Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Day 3 resulted in DRX qualifying for the playoffs, NORTHEPTION taking down XERXIA and OpTic Gaming eliminating LOUD from the LAN tournament.

Time is a construct, VALORANT is forever. Day 3 Hype Film has dropped. Two teams go home today, and in a surprising turn of events, one of them will be @OpTic or @LOUDgg. Who will it be?!Watch #VALORANTMasters live at valorantesports.com https://t.co/Q0XnYLZ6SI

The third day of the Valorant LAN tournament witnessed a couple of eliminations, and DRX qualified for the VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen playoffs after defeating FunPlus Phoenix in the winner's match in Group B. DRX became the second team to qualify for the playoffs after Guild Esports.

Day 3 of the VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen saw tough competition among all the teams, taking all three series to the third map.

Day 3 results and highlights of the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen

VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen is closer to the end of the group stage with Day 3 team eliminations from the Valorant LAN tournament. All three matches on the third day were played in a best-of-three (Bo3) format.

Match results

Below are the results of all three matches from Day 3 of the VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen - Group Stage:

  • DRX vs FunPlux Phoenix (Match B3): Haven (8-13), Fracture (13-6) and Breeze (13-6)
  • NORTHEPTION vs XERXIA (Match B4): Split (9-13), Haven (13-8), and Bind (15-13)
  • LOUD vs OpTic Gaming (Match A4): Ascent (13-8), Fracture (8-13) and Split (12-14)

Top 5 highlights

1) FunPlus Phoenix's Shao gets back-to-back four kills

FunPlus Phoenix's Shao clutched a 1v2 situation for the team in the 7th round of the first map, on Haven. He secured four kills in two consecutive rounds with his brilliant Fade gameplay. Shao helped the team win both rounds with his skills and clutching the round for them.

1v2 CLUTCH! Back-to-back 4Ks for @Shaolele 🔥 #VALORANTMasters https://t.co/ugqhjTbRTj

2) FunPlus Phoenix's Shao insane 1v1

The FunPlus Phoenix player clutched several rounds for the team in Haven. In round 15, Shao hit a quick flick while defusing the spike and took down DRX's stax on the C Site of the map. He surprised everyone with his instant reflex and won the round for the team.

HOW IS THIS POSSIBLE?!?! 🤯@Shaolele | #VALORANTMasters https://t.co/0qR1Avh52H

3) NORTHEPTION's Meteor bags triple kill

NORTHEPTION's star duelist Meteor scored three kills in the 15th round on Split. He defended the A Site well with a Marshal and eliminated three players trying to enter from the A Main.

"THIS GUY IS AN ABSOLUTE MENACE!"@Meteorvlrt | #VALORANTMasters https://t.co/JJhVwWX4kv

4) OpTic Gaming's Crashies gets 3 kills

OpTic Gaming and LOUD took the series to the third map after a tough fight. Crashies secured three kills on the second map, Fracture, with his amazing KAY/O gameplay on the A Site.

Stylish 3K from @Crashies 👊 Map point for @OpTic! #VALORANTMasters https://t.co/YNBCMfDwTW

5) XERXIA's foxz gets an Ace

XERXIA couldn't win the series and was eliminated from the tournament. However, the team put up a tough fight against NORTHEPTION. XERXIA's Foxz pulled off an ace on Haven with Sova.

THE ACE TO KEEP HIS TEAM ALIVE 🤯@foxzfoxzfoxz | #VALORANTMasters https://t.co/d5de7TsiyI

Standings

DRX qualified for the VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen playoffs after defeating FPX in the winners' match of Group B. The second match of Day 3 witnessed a clash between the Japanese and APAC teams. NORTHEPTION took down XERXIA in the elimination match. In the day's last match, OpTic Gaming eliminated LOUD from the tournament.

On the last day of the group stage, FunPlus Phoenix and NORTHEPTION will clash to qualify for the playoffs. For the second match of the day, KRU Esports will face OpTic Gaming in the decider match on Day 4.

Day 4 schedule

Below is the schedule for the fourth day of the VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen, marking the end of the group stage:

  • FunPlux Phoenix vs NORTHEPTION: Match B5 - Wednesday, July 13 - 5.00 pm CEST / 8.00 am PDT / 8.30 pm IST
  • KRU Esports vs OpTic Gaming: Match A5 - Wednesday, July 13 - 8.00 pm CEST / 11.00 am PDT / 11.30 pm IST

The VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Day 4 matches will be broadcast live on the Valorant Champions Tour's YouTube and Twitch channels from 8:30 PM IST on July 14, 2022.

Edited by Mayank Shete

