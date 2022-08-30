Velocity Gaming vs Enigma Gaming at Skyesports Valorant Pro Invitational 2.0 Grand Final: Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The Skyesports Pro Invitational 2.0 commenced with 12 top-performing Valorant rosters from India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh battling for the top position. The successful offline tournament is now about to crown the best of them through today's Grand Final.

Two pioneers in Valorant, Enigma Gaming and Velocity Gaming, will fight for the ultimate title in a best-of-five matchup.

The latter has been dominant and hasn't lost a single match in the tournament. On the other hand, Enigma Gaming's performance fell short in one of the matchups, but the team quickly made up for it.

The tournament features a whopping prize pool of INR 7,00,000, and the winner will receive INR 3,85,000. The prize pool also caters to the first and second runners-up, allotting INR 1,80,000 and INR 85,000, respectively.

While Reckoning Esports already picked up the second runners-up spot after losing to Enigma Gaming in the Lower Final, fans are yet to witness the Grand Final, where the tournament will crown the champions.

Velocity Gaming versus Enigma Gaming: Who will win Skyesports Valorant Pro Invitational 2.0 Grand Final?

As fans would know, both grand finalists have won innumerable hearts in the Valorant community with their impeccable performances in tournaments.

It hasn't been long since Enigma Gaming took on Velocity Gaming in the Grand Final of the TEC Challengers Series 8, a popular LAN tournament. The TEC Challengers Series 8 witnessed Engima's iconic comeback strategies as the VCT 2022 APAC Challengers participants defeated Velocity Gaming 3-1.

History repeated itself in the Skyesports Pro Invitational 2.0. However, Enigma lost to Velocity in the Upper Final, moved to the Lower Bracket, and crawled its way back to the Grand Final to face Velocity again.

It will be a treat for fans to watch two of the most promising teams in the Indian Valorant scene take on each again.

Predictions

There isn't much to predict, as the results could go either way between these two. That said, Velocity is expected to put up their best fight and avenge their defeat in the TEC Challengers Series 8.

Nevertheless, Enigma Gaming is a prodigy when it comes to astonishing comebacks and will not make it easy for Velocity Gaming.

Head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two teams favors Velocity. Enigma has only managed to win five times from 21 meetings, so the odds favor the Amaterasu-led team.

Recent results

Velocity Gaming has remained undefeated in the Skyesports Pro Invitational 2.0, unlike Enigma, who couldn't counter the former in the Upper Bracket Final match. Recent results also favor a Velocity win, but the tables could turn at any point in Valorant esports.

Potential lineups

Velocity Gaming

Debanjan "DEATHMAKER" Das

Das Mohit "mw1" Wakle

Wakle Tejas "rite2ace" Sawant

Sawant Sagnik "hellff" Roy

Roy Anuj "Amaterasu" Sharma

Enigma Gaming

Sabyasachi "Antidote" Bose

Bose Karan “Excali” Mhaswadkar

Mhaswadkar Tejas "Rexy" Kotian

Kotian Rishi "RvK" Vijayakumar

Vijayakumar Akram "rawfiul" Virani

Where to watch

Fans in India and beyond can watch the Grand Final live on YouTube and Rooter, expected to start at 1 pm IST.

