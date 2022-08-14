Velocity Gaming vs Enigma Gaming: Valorant TEC Challenger Series 8 Grand Final — Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The TEC (The Esports Club) Valorant Challenger Series 8 will draw its curtains today with the Grand Finals. The Lower Finals will pit Velocity Gaming against Enigma Gaming in a best-of-three series, with the result determining the winner of the Grand Finals.

The TEC Challenger series is one of India's most prestigious tournaments for Riot Games' shooter.

Orangutan, Enigma Gaming, Velocity Gaming, and Revenant Esports had made their way into the TEC Challenger Series 8 LAN event. The ongoing LAN tournament offers India's best Valorant teams a chance to claim the title and win exciting cash prizes.

The TEC Challenger Series 8 features a prize pool of INR 15 lakhs and a separate prize for the MVP.

Velocity Gaming versus Enigma Gaming: Which Indian Valorant team will win in Grand Finals today?

Velocity Gaming and Enigma Gaming are two of the best sides in the Indian Valorant esports scene and have proved their potential on multiple occasions.

Both are looking to give it their all today as they go up against each other in the Grand Finals of the TEC Challenger Series 8 LAN event

They will go head-to-head in a best-of-three match that will decide who gets the major portion of the prize pool and claim the title of the winners.

Enigma Gaming has shown tremendous form in the recent games in the tournament. That said, taking down Velocity Gaming will be quite difficult for them.

Predictions

Velocity Gaming may have an advantage in this matchup, considering their recent form in the Indian Valorant esports scene. However, Enigma Gaming will not let its opponents take it easy.

Both teams have displayed amazing strategies in defense and offense in their previous bouts. However, Velocity Gaming should edge this.

Head-to-head

The two teams have faced each other quite a few times and, as such, will be familiar with each other's tactics. This match will be the 20th time they will go up against each other.

Enigma Gaming has only won against its rivals four times in various tournaments over the years.

Recent results

Velocity Gaming versus Enigma Gaming at the Valorant TEC Challenger Series 8 Grand Final: Recent results and H2H (Image via Sportskeeda)

Velocity Gaming and Enigma Gaming have been in impeccable form recently, with the former staying undefeated in their last five matches. Enigma has only lost on one occasion, to Orangutan Gaming, in their five most recent Valorant bouts.

Potential lineups

Velocity Gaming

Debanjan "DEATHMAKER" Das

Das Mohit "mw1" Wakle

Wakle Tejas "rite2ace" Sawant

Sawant Sagnik "hellff" Roy

Roy Anuj "Amaterasu" Sharma

Enigma Gaming

Sabyasachi “Antidote” Bose

Bose Karan “Excali” Mhaswadkar

Mhaswadkar Tejas “Rexy” Kotian

Kotian Rishi “RvK” Vijayakumar

Vijayakumar Akram “rawfiul” Virani

Where to watch

Fans in India and the world over can watch their favorite teams compete for the title at the TEC Challenger Series 8 Grand Finals. It will be livestreamed on The Esports Club's YouTube channel, with the series expected to start at 4:00 pm IST.

