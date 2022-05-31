Velocity Gaming vs Revenant Esports: AMD Skyesports Valorant Champions Series (SCS) Upper Bracket Round 1 prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The wait is almost over for the South Asian Valorant fans as the AMD Skyesports Champions Series (SCS) Playoffs is set to start in the next few hours. The top six teams in the region will compete over the next few days for the title and also for a slot in the VCT APAC Stage 2 Challengers later this month.

The top two teams in the competition will qualify for the event and will have a shot against the top teams of SEA to qualify for the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen.

Velocity Gaming will take on Revenant Esports in the inaugural tie of the AMD Skyesports Champions Series (SCS) Playoffs. Both teams are hoping to make a statement by winning the game tonight.

As the match will be played on LAN with a live audience, the excitement around the game has already taken on new heights.

Velocity Gaming and Revenant Esports: Who will win the inaugural tie of the AMD Skyesports Valorant Champions Series (SCS)?

Velocity Gaming and Revenant Esports will play a best-of-three series tonight to kick start their journey in the SCS Playoffs. Fans are already excited to witness the series between two of the best Indian teams in the competition.

Prediction

Considering their current form, both teams are almost on the same page. Hence, it is quite tough to predict a clear winner in this series. However, Velocity Gaming has had a dominant result against all the previous face-offs against Revenant Esports, which will surely increase their confidence ahead of the series.

Velocity Gaming has gone through several changes recently and has struggled to perform at their fullest potential. If the team is able to build a synergy and find the rhythm, Velocity Gaming can become unstoppable. The defending champion will surely try to retain their trophy, and a good start will surely increase their confidence.

On the other hand, Revenant Esports has performed exceptionally well in the SCS Group Stage and has already made a statement by defeating Global Esports. Defeating Velocity Gaming will be another confidence boost for the side ahead of the upcoming matches.

However, the team has always struggled to maintain its momentum. It will be interesting to see how the team deals with this issue in this event.

Head-to-heads

The two teams have faced each other nine times in the past, and Velocity Gaming is still unbeaten against Revenant Esports. The latter will surely try to change their fortunes tonight by handing Velocity Gaming their first taste of defeat in this series.

Recent Results

Velocity Gaming has won four of their last five games in all competitions whereas Revenant Esports has won three of them.

Potential lineup

Velocity Gaming:

Anuj "Amaterasu" Sharma

Debanjan "DEATHMAKER" Das

Sagnik "Hellff" Roy

Tejas "rite2ace" Sawant

Mohit "MW1" Wakle

Revenant Esports:

Saaransh "Whimp" Dang

Divyansh "Scarg0d" Jain

Abhay "KnightRider" Mulchandani

Arnav Jit "Logistaa" Kalra

Garvit "EmbeR" Nehra

Where to watch

Fans can enjoy the inaugural tie of the AMD Skyesports Champions Series (SCS) Playoffs between Velocity Gaming and Revenant Esports live on the Skyesports YouTube and Rooter channels on May 31 from 5.30 pm IST.

