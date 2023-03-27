The Valorant Challengers League South Asia brings the best teams in the region to the spotlight. This official Riot Games event is being hosted by NODWIN Gaming. The entire competition features 10 teams split into two groups. Velocity Gaming and True Rippers are currently two of the most prominent members of Group A.

Both teams have won their tournament debut matches in the Valorant Challengers League South Asia (VCL SA) and stand at the top of the group leaderboard. The match between Velocity and the Rippers will showcase the prowess of some of the best players in the region.

Velocity Gaming vs True Rippers: Which team will dominate the Valorant esports match-up?

Prediction

Velocity gaming is one of the invited teams to play in the Valorant Challengers League South Asia. It is an Indian organization that is currently second in the Group A standings. The team has a balanced structure and every player fits into specific roles - Duelist, Controller, Sentinel, and Initiator.

They stick to the fundamentals with basic team compositions and double initiators. The team played and secured a clean 2-0 victory against Gods Reign in the VCL SA. Velocity took control of the pace of both maps and locked them down with strategic aggression.

True Rippers is another team that was invited into this official Valorant tournament. They are also an Indian esports organization. The roster holds the top position in Group A and has managed to display consistent performances.

Like Velocity, True Rippers also favor a double initiator team composition and form it around the presence of either a Breach or a Kay/O. The team has shown its strength in defending map areas by utilizing different strategies and eliminating the opponent.

It is a difficult choice when it comes to two strong and capable teams; however, Velocity Gaming is predicted to win the upcoming match considering the statistics.

Head-to-head

Velocity Gaming and True Rippers are no strangers and have fought on different stages. The former holds a 100% win rate, dominating all their past encounters. They were also able to secure 2-0 victories in all matches last year.

Potential lineup

Velocity Gaming

Sagnik “Hellff” Roy

Debanjan “DEATHMAKER” Das

Karan “Excali” Mhaswadkar

Domagoj “Doma” Fancev

Adam “ec1s” Eccles

True Rippers

Saaransh “Whimp” Dang

Chogyal “Kaizen ” Bhutia

Aditya “Pixelzz” Gulhane

Philip “Aryu” Vergara

Nereus “D1srupt ” Lico

Where to watch

Fans can tune into NODWIN Gaming and Valorant's VAL Esports SA channel on YouTube to watch the entire showdown. All matches will be live-streamed for the community to enjoy alongside commentary.

The match between Velocity Gaming and True Rippers is scheduled to start on Monday, March 27 at 9:00 pm IST/ 10:30 am CT/ 8:30 am PT.

